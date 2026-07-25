Watch Mayday Parade's 'Sweet Sad Sugar' Video

(The Syndicate) Mayday Parade celebrate the release of Sugar, the long-awaited third and final installment of the band's ambitious album trilogy. Arriving alongside the official music video for the single "Sweet Sad Sugar," the 10-song collection closes a creative chapter that began with Sweet in April 2025 and continued with Sad in October 2025, ultimately spanning nearly 30 new songs released over the past year and a half.

While Sweet introduced the trilogy with immediacy and energy and Sad explored the band's more introspective side, Sugar brings those worlds together, balancing nostalgia, reflection, and renewed momentum. Produced once again by longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, the album showcases the full range of Mayday Parade's songwriting, from the driving urgency of "Lying To Myself" and the shimmering groove of "Two Hearts" to the nostalgic, syncopated punch of "Sweet Sad Sugar," which nods back to the early Tallahassee scene that shaped the band's DNA as they grew from scrappy Warped Tour upstarts to one of the genre's most enduring bands. The collection closes with "What Happens Next," a hypnotic, open-ended finale that serves as both the conclusion of the trilogy and a statement of intent for whatever comes next.

The accompanying video for "Sweet Sad Sugar" mirrors the song's infectious energy while celebrating the band's enduring chemistry, arriving as the final visual chapter in a project that has defined the last two years of Mayday Parade's career.

Mayday Parade's Jeremy Lenzo had this to share about the trilogy and the past two years, "We're really grateful for the fans who have been with us through this whole journey and supported us in doing something like this, It's what gives us the confidence to try something this big and see it through, because we know they're right there with us."

Released independently, the trilogy has marked a new era of creative freedom for the band. Since launching the project, Mayday Parade have celebrated their 20th anniversary with their biggest North American headline tour to date, performed around the world alongside All Time Low, Simple Plan, and Jack's Mannequin, returned to the Vans Warped Tour main stage, and delivered one of the most ambitious creative undertakings of their career.

With more than 1.49 billion career streams, gold and platinum certifications, and a catalog that helped define a generation of emo, pop-punk, and alternative fans, Mayday Parade continue to evolve while remaining true to the emotional songwriting and authenticity that have sustained them for more than two decades.

The band will celebrate the release of Sugar with an appearance at Vans Warped Tour Long Beach on July 26, before continuing a run of festival appearances throughout the year.

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