Waterparks Streaming New Album 'JINX'

(BPM) Waterparks have released their sixth studio album JINX out now. The album, which includes features from Mark Hoppus of blink-182, Eric Nally of Foxy Shazam and Dillon Francis, is available to stream in full and be purchased physically with signed and special colored vinyl variants offered.

On JINX Waterparks turn inward and outward at once, unpacking existential dread, the disorienting cost of visibility, and all-consuming relationships to expose a world where nothing quite makes sense, but the desperation to find meaning, connection, or even escape never lets up.

The album opens with cinematic flair juxtaposed with emotional intimacy: "TELL ME WHY" is a story of death, purgatory, confrontation, and return. That deliberate juxtaposition runs throughout JINX, with each song asserting its purpose rather than blending into a palette. "PROWLER" is a study in isolation and reckoning. "RED GUITAR" snaps in the opposite direction, with swaggering hooks. "IF LYRICS WERE CONFIDENTIAL" folds cutting internal commentary into a song that thrives on tension. Even at its most aggressive or surreal, JINX remains tightly composed, its chaos less accidental than thoughtfully curated.

That multiplicity has always defined Waterparks. The band lives in the tension between charm and abrasion, sincerity and irreverence, building songs that can disarm as quickly as they hit. It's a balance that runs across all six albums thus far. Each era raises the stakes. The scope widens, the ideas sharpen, and the band keeps moving forward, faster than expectations can settle around them.

"This album came from so many versions of me," Knight observes, with a knowing laugh. "There's, like, ten versions of me on it, looking back. Like, 'Damn, we had the whole crew here.'"

"My creative competition is me," Knight continues. "And I'm hard to beat." Check it out here

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