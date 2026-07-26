Eels Share Two Songs From Forthcoming 'Cookie Happened' Album

(PIAS) Eels have shared two brand new tracks, "All Forgotten" and "I'm On Standby". Both tracks are taken from their forthcoming studio album, Cookie Happened, arriving on October 16 via E Works / Play It Again Sam.

On "All Forgotten", E (Mark Oliver Everett) contemplates mortality with the blend of melancholy, wit and perspective that has long defined EELS' songwriting, setting one of the album's biggest existential questions against a backdrop of sweeping strings and rich harmonics.

E explains: "You can find the idea of your existence ending troubling or comforting. I try to lean towards the comforting take whenever possible: For thousands, millions of years you didn't exist, and you and the world were fine. You'll be fine not existing again. This is what hit songs are written about, right?"

By contrast, "I'm On Standby" is one of the album's most tender moments, unfolding as a warm, melodic ode to unwavering friendship and capturing the quiet comfort of always being there for someone, and knowing they'll be there for you in return.

E says: "If you're lucky you have a friend you're always there for and vice versa. Bitch, I've always got time for you."

Together, the two new songs offer a further glimpse into the world of COOKIE HAPPENED, an album that finds E turning his gaze toward life's small victories, inevitable disappointments and the strange miracle of having been here at all.

"All Forgotten" and "I'm On Standby", follow the already released first track, "Cap In Hand", a bittersweet and beautifully bruised song told from the perspective of someone confronting their mistakes and attempting to make amends.

Ahead of the release of COOKIE HAPPENED, EELS are also celebrating their catalogue with the first-ever vinyl release of the definitive Meet The Eels: Essential EELS Vol. 1 (1996-2006). Originally released digitally in 2008, this limited edition spans twenty-four iconic tracks across a stunning 2LP Yellow Gold 140g vinyl set and includes career-defining singles like "Novocaine for the Soul" and "Susan's House", as well as cinematic staples like "I Need Some Sleep". The first-ever vinyl edition is available from 31st July.

COOKIE HAPPENED follows 2024's critically acclaimed EELS TIME!, which saw EELS continuing their remarkable late-career run with a collection of songs that balanced reflection, humor and hard-won optimism. With its latest offering, EELS once again demonstrate that few artists are better at finding meaning in life's messiest moments.

Stream the song here

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