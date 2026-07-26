Goo Goo Dolls Stream Expanded 'Let Love In' 20th Anniversary Edition

(2b) The 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition of the Goo Goo Dolls' acclaimed album, Let Love In, is out now via Warner Records. This 21-track limited edition release features the original album and 10 "Live and Intimate" recordings from a special session captured at Capitol Studios.

Originally released in 2006, Let Love In peaked at #9 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold in 2019 by RIAA. In conjunction, the band premieres a HD remastered version of their "Let Love In" music video.

The 20th Anniversary LP is pressed on red eye vinyl and includes a 12 page lyric booklet but does not include the Live and Intimate session. Stream the album here

Most recently, Goo Goo Dolls debuted the official music video for their track "Ocean," which appeared on the band's 2025 Summer Anthem EP. Consisting of 7 tracks, Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

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