Ministry Announce Final Album And Farewell Tour

(FRPR) Ministry is coming to an end. But before bidding adieu, creator and music madman Al Jourgensen has a few final things to say about the state of the world, those in charge and how we should all collectively move forward.
He gets it all off his chest in Ministry's final album Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) coming October 30 on Cleopatra Records. Today, Ministry releases a first taste of the album with the single and video for single "Burned Out."
Since 1981, Ministry and Jourgensen have been recognized as pioneers of industrial music with a history built upon 17 studio albums, 8 live releases, 8 side projects, multiple touring campaigns across 5 continents, an autobiography, 2 documentaries, the administration of last rites no less than 3 times, and the countless numbers of devoted acolytes and fans.
On marking the end of an era, Jourgensen shares, "I'm f***ing done. I'm proud of what I've accomplished. I'm amazed at the path that it's taken, from With Sympathy to where we're at today, and all points in between. It's been quite a ride, but I'm completely at peace with the fact that it's done. It's time to herd goats."
Notably, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)-Ministry's 17th release-features one final collaboration with legacy member Paul Barker on the final album track "We're Still Here," alongside the handiwork of current Ministry bandmates, guitarists Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto, bassist Paul D' Amour, sampler/synth player John Bechdel and drummer Pepe Clarke Magana.
Ministry will bring tracks from Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) and other classic hits on the road in 2027 with an international goodbye tour. The Goodbye Europe Tour with special guest Die Krupps begins April 2027. It will be followed by a full U.S. run, to be announced. The European tour dates will feature exclusive meet and greet opportunities with Al Jourgensen, also including a photo op, souvenir laminate pass, silk screen poster and final European tour coin. Fans can purchase meet and greets HERE.
In the meantime, Ministry has a few final U.S. tour dates for 2026, including Chicago's Salt Shed, the historic Red Rocks in Colorado and appearances at Louder Than Life and Sick New World Texas.
MINISTRY U.S. 2026 DATES
September 15 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
September 20 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
October 3 Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
October 24 Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World Texas
MINISTRY GOODBYE EUROPE 2027 TOUR
April 2 Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
April 3 Saarbrucken, DE @ Garage
April 4 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
April 6 Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
April 7 Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
April 9 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
April 10 London, UK @ Troxy
April 12 Paris, FR @ Bataclan
April 14 Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
April 15 Barcelona, ES @ Paral-lel
April 17 Lausanne, CH @ Docks
April 18 Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
April 19 Vienna, AT @ gasometer
April 21 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín
April 22 Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
April 24 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
April 25 Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
April 26 Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
April 27 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
April 29 Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
May 1 Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture
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