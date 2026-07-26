Sister Hazel Share Archival Live Recording Ahead Of Hazelnut Isle's 20th Anniversary

(KG) Platinum-selling band Sister Hazel is celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Hang at Hazelnut Isle with the release of a special live recording of the band's signature hit, "All For You" (Live from the Jammer)", available now.

Captured at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms, S.C., the iconic beachfront venue that has served as the home of Sister Hazel's annual destination event for two decades, the recording revisits a song that has remained a cornerstone of the band's live performances for nearly 30 years.

Nearly three decades after "All For You" became Sister Hazel's breakthrough hit, the song continues to connect with fans around the world and remains a staple of the band's live shows. Alongside today's release, Sister Hazel has announced its upcoming live album, Bootleg: Live from The Windjammer, out August 28. The 12-track collection captures the energy, spirit, and unforgettable moments from the band's celebrated performances at the cherished venue and the longtime home of The Hang.

PRE-ORDER: Bootleg: Live from The Windjammer

Tracklist:

1. "Think About Me" (Live from the Jammer)

2. "One Nation" (Live from the Jammer)

3. "Look to the Children" (Live from the Jammer)

4. "Wanted It To Be" (Live from the Jammer)

5. "Strange Cup of Tea" (Live from the Jammer)

6. "Feel It" (Live from the Jammer)

7. "Sometimes" (Live from the Jammer)

8. "Superman" (Live from the Jammer)

9. "Concede" (Live from the Jammer)

10. "Will Not Follow" (Live from the Jammer)

11. "All For You" (Live from the Jammer)

12. "Just Remember" (Live from the Jammer)

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Hang, Sister Hazel will once again transform The Windjammer, into Hazelnut Isle for a three-day destination event taking place August 28 - 30, 2026. The Hang has grown into a beloved annual tradition, welcoming fans from across the country for a celebration of live music, community, and unforgettable experiences. VIP weekend passes are $319.99 through August 1 (while supplies last), increasing to $339.99 thereafter if available, and can be purchased HERE. As one of Sister Hazel's most anticipated annual events, The Hang offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to experience the band's music in an intimate beachfront setting unlike any other.

The 20th Anniversary Hang at Hazelnut Isle Weekend Features:

-Four live performances by Sister Hazel, including the iconic Saturday Sunset Concert on the Beach

-VIP front access to Sister Hazel's Saturday Sunset Concert

-An intimate Saturday lunch and acoustic performance with Sister Hazel

-A special Sunday matinee performance by Sister Hazel

-Exclusive admission to Friday's beach concert with The Wood Brothers

-Exclusive admission to Sunday's beach concert featuring Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish

-Hazelnut Happy Hour with the band

-Access to a private Friday Night Party

-Admission to The Windjammer's Late Night Concerts on Friday and Saturday

-Limited-edition 20th Anniversary Hang T-shirt and commemorative merchandise

-A three-day beachfront celebration of music, community, and unforgettable fan experiences

Additional Sister Hazel Tour Dates:

07.24.26 - Bay City, MI - Bay City Rib Fest

07.25.26 - Clearfield, PA - Clearfield County Fair

08.04.26 - Pine Township, PA - Friends of the Pine Summer Concert Series

08.05.26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

08.06.26 - Clayton, NY - The Clayton Opera House

08.07.26 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

08.08.26 - Montville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

08.28.26 - 08.30.26 Isle of Palms, SC - 20th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle

09.11.26 - Evans, GA - Evans Town Center Park

09.12.26 - Lynchburg, VA - Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park

09.19.26 - Leesburg, VA - Crossroads Music Festival

09.24.26 - Boston, MA - City Winery

09.25.26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Universal Preservation Hall

09.26.26 - Turner, ME - The Runaway Maine Music Fest 2026

09.27.26 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

10.08.26 - Raleigh, NC - Bowstring Brewyard

10.09.26 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

10.10.26 - Alpharetta, GA - Wire and Wood Songwriters Festival

10.15.26 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall

10.16.26 - Jacksonville Beach, FL - Beaches Oktoberfest

10.17.26 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Pig Jig

11.07.26 - Oroville, CA - Gold Country Casino Resort

12.05.26 - 12.06.26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12.11.26 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

12.12.26 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Marriott Downtown

02.02.27 - 02.07.27 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXVI

05.01.27 - Florence, SC - Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center

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