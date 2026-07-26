The Revivalists Stream 'Get It Honest' Album And 'Lost and Found' Video

(BHM) The Revivalists are proud to announce the release of their eagerly awaited new album, Get It Honest, available now via Concord Records. Stream it here
The Revivalists' sixth studio LP and first all-new full-length release in over three years, Get It Honest includes the colossal opening track, "Heart Stop," which recently ascended to #4 on Mediabase's AAA Chart, making history as the band's seventh top 5 single on the national chart.
Co-written by frontman David Shaw with 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated New Orleans musician Andriu "Yàno" Yanovski and The Revivalists drummer PJ Howard, the track is joined by an official music video streaming now on YouTube. Directed by filmmaker Caroline Iaffaldano and shot entirely through a first-person-view helmet cam, the instantly striking visual takes the viewer inside an iconic New Orleans shotgun house alongside talented dancer Malerie Dempster. Further highlights include the introspective "Razorblades and Runways," the emotional title track and magnetic musical centerpiece, "Get It Honest," and the brand new single, "Lost and Found," the latter joined by an official music video.
Produced once again by GRAMMY Award-winner Rich Costey (Vampire Weekend, Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie) at Vermont's bucolic Guilford Sound - the same studio where The Revivalists and Costey previously collaborated on 2023's life-affirming fifth album, Pour It Out Into the Night - Get It Honest sees a veteran band enabled by hard-fought experience and boundless solidarity to strike a new path forward. Having embraced multiple musical personalities on previous records, the 12-track collection evinces a blessed cohesion, as if The Revivalists have finally found how they truly want to sound, at least for right now.
With seven of its eight members now fathers, Get It Honest is unquestionably a grown-folks record, built on songs about cutting yourself clear of a history that only drags you down and embracing the parts of your present that make you grateful to be here at all, like love and grace and salvation. Songs like "Lost and Found" mirror these realizations, harnessing a welcome restraint that highlights this almighty band's collective journey towards the future. With Get It Honest, The Revivalists take the time and energy to remind us all to look up and look ahead, to keep going, and never let our past define our destiny.
"To me, this album is about understanding this point and learning to work with it like a potter works the clay," Shaw says. "Our flaws and imperfections are what ultimately make us human and beautiful."
Hear The Revivalists' 'Get It Honest' Title Track
The Revivalists Release New Single and Announce Tour Dates
The Revivalists Deliver 'Heart Stop' Video To Announce New Album
The Dreamboats Kicking Off North American Tour
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Ministry Announce Final Album And Farewell Tour
Save Ferris Playing 'It Means Everything' In Full For 30th Anniversary
Goo Goo Dolls Stream Expanded 'Let Love In' 20th Anniversary Edition
The Revivalists Stream 'Get It Honest' Album And 'Lost and Found' Video
Sister Hazel Share Archival Live Recording Ahead Of Hazelnut Isle's 20th Anniversary
Swans Announce 'Newly Sentient Being' Collection
Eels Share Two Songs From Forthcoming 'Cookie Happened' Album
Watch Bayside's 'Battle Scars' Visualizer
Watch The Commoners' 'Runnin' Blind' Video
Singled Out: Love Like Enemies' Overgrowth/Competition
Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Dead At 59 After Cancer Fight
Meshuggah Release Remastered Anniversary Editions of 'Destroy Erase Improve' and 'Catch Thirtythree'