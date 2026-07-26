The Revivalists Stream 'Get It Honest' Album And 'Lost and Found' Video

(BHM) The Revivalists are proud to announce the release of their eagerly awaited new album, Get It Honest, available now via Concord Records. Stream it here

The Revivalists' sixth studio LP and first all-new full-length release in over three years, Get It Honest includes the colossal opening track, "Heart Stop," which recently ascended to #4 on Mediabase's AAA Chart, making history as the band's seventh top 5 single on the national chart.

Co-written by frontman David Shaw with 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated New Orleans musician Andriu "Yàno" Yanovski and The Revivalists drummer PJ Howard, the track is joined by an official music video streaming now on YouTube. Directed by filmmaker Caroline Iaffaldano and shot entirely through a first-person-view helmet cam, the instantly striking visual takes the viewer inside an iconic New Orleans shotgun house alongside talented dancer Malerie Dempster. Further highlights include the introspective "Razorblades and Runways," the emotional title track and magnetic musical centerpiece, "Get It Honest," and the brand new single, "Lost and Found," the latter joined by an official music video.

Produced once again by GRAMMY Award-winner Rich Costey (Vampire Weekend, Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie) at Vermont's bucolic Guilford Sound - the same studio where The Revivalists and Costey previously collaborated on 2023's life-affirming fifth album, Pour It Out Into the Night - Get It Honest sees a veteran band enabled by hard-fought experience and boundless solidarity to strike a new path forward. Having embraced multiple musical personalities on previous records, the 12-track collection evinces a blessed cohesion, as if The Revivalists have finally found how they truly want to sound, at least for right now.

With seven of its eight members now fathers, Get It Honest is unquestionably a grown-folks record, built on songs about cutting yourself clear of a history that only drags you down and embracing the parts of your present that make you grateful to be here at all, like love and grace and salvation. Songs like "Lost and Found" mirror these realizations, harnessing a welcome restraint that highlights this almighty band's collective journey towards the future. With Get It Honest, The Revivalists take the time and energy to remind us all to look up and look ahead, to keep going, and never let our past define our destiny.

"To me, this album is about understanding this point and learning to work with it like a potter works the clay," Shaw says. "Our flaws and imperfections are what ultimately make us human and beautiful."

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