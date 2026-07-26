(ASPR) Since their 2000 formations, Queens punk rock icons Bayside - Anthony Raneri (vocals, guitar), Jack O'Shea (guitar, vocals), Nick Ghanbarian (bass, vocals), and Chris Guglielmo (drums) - have been the purveyors of heartbreak that you can sing along and sink your teeth into.
The Queens' 4-piece consistently craft perfect blends of gritty punk energy and razor-sharp pop hooks, giving the alternative world emotionally raw storytelling wrapped up in punchy catchiness that mirrors the chaotic world we live in.
Between wars, COVID, political unrest and more, the bar to reach happiness continues to be raised every year. That in mind, BAYSIDE have tapped into times where punk music reigned supreme and the scene was united in their goal to find the bands that made beats that encouraged us all to sing along.
Today, they share "Battle Scars," a song from 2011's Killing Time, which has never been digitally released... until now!
This EP's art was crafted by Raneri, and has an innocence that cannot be faked. The track listing for this release was also assembled by Raneri.
Bayside Release 'Anywhere But Here' Featuring New B-Side And Four Fan Faves
Taking Back Sunday Recruit Bayside For Summer Tour
Bayside Revisit 'Devotion And Desire' For 25th Anniversary
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Ministry Announce Final Album And Farewell Tour
Save Ferris Playing 'It Means Everything' In Full For 30th Anniversary
Goo Goo Dolls Stream Expanded 'Let Love In' 20th Anniversary Edition
The Revivalists Stream 'Get It Honest' Album And 'Lost and Found' Video
Sister Hazel Share Archival Live Recording Ahead Of Hazelnut Isle's 20th Anniversary
Swans Announce 'Newly Sentient Being' Collection
Eels Share Two Songs From Forthcoming 'Cookie Happened' Album
Watch Bayside's 'Battle Scars' Visualizer
Watch The Commoners' 'Runnin' Blind' Video
Singled Out: Love Like Enemies' Overgrowth/Competition
Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Dead At 59 After Cancer Fight
Meshuggah Release Remastered Anniversary Editions of 'Destroy Erase Improve' and 'Catch Thirtythree'