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Watch Bayside's 'Battle Scars' Visualizer

07-26-2026
Watch Bayside's 'Battle Scars' Visualizer

(ASPR) Since their 2000 formations, Queens punk rock icons Bayside - Anthony Raneri (vocals, guitar), Jack O'Shea (guitar, vocals), Nick Ghanbarian (bass, vocals), and Chris Guglielmo (drums) - have been the purveyors of heartbreak that you can sing along and sink your teeth into.

The Queens' 4-piece consistently craft perfect blends of gritty punk energy and razor-sharp pop hooks, giving the alternative world emotionally raw storytelling wrapped up in punchy catchiness that mirrors the chaotic world we live in.

Between wars, COVID, political unrest and more, the bar to reach happiness continues to be raised every year. That in mind, BAYSIDE have tapped into times where punk music reigned supreme and the scene was united in their goal to find the bands that made beats that encouraged us all to sing along.

Today, they share "Battle Scars," a song from 2011's Killing Time, which has never been digitally released... until now!

This EP's art was crafted by Raneri, and has an innocence that cannot be faked. The track listing for this release was also assembled by Raneri.

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