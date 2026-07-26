Watch The Commoners' 'Runnin' Blind' Video

(Noble) The Commoners have shared a music video for their brand-new single "Runnin' Blind," which is the first single taken from the band's forthcoming third studio album released in 2027.

"Runnin' Blind" is also the name of The Commoners' 12-date November UK Tour which features special guest and Gypsy Soul Records labelmate, Spencer Mackenzie.

"The song symbolizes running full speed down a dark road and trusting you'll make the turn before it's too late," says The Commoners lead guitarist, Ross Hayes Citrullo. "We wanted to capture that high-octane energy where everything feels urgent, loud, and off the rails. The song features blazing guitars and a driving organ to get that authentic retro vibe. It's a track built to strip gears and rattle some speakers. We're looking forward to performing the new single and other new songs from the forthcoming album when we tour the UK in November."

5:40 in the AM

back on feet again

Thirteen hours to Trecco Bay

Kill time with a dull blade

Sell out on the freeway

It'll pay off someday, that's what they say

"Musically, we wanted something that carried a lot of swagger and rock and roll grit," says the Commoners frontman Chris Medhurst about the new single. "Lyrically it confronts that uneasy feeling of moving forward when you can't see what's right in front of you. It sets a bold tone for the upcoming album."

"We wrote 'Runnin' Blind' as a reflection on the last few years we've spent living on the road," adds bassist Ben Spiller. "Touring has a way of throwing you into situations you could never plan for. Sometimes you just must trust your instincts and keep moving. That's really where the song came from. It's a lighthearted look at the chaos, misadventures, and unpredictability that come with chasing this dream, but it's also a love letter to that lifestyle, and a reminder that some of the best stories come from the moments you never saw coming."

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