Watch The Commoners' 'Runnin' Blind' Video

(Noble) The Commoners have shared a music video for their brand-new single "Runnin' Blind," which is the first single taken from the band's forthcoming third studio album released in 2027.
"Runnin' Blind" is also the name of The Commoners' 12-date November UK Tour which features special guest and Gypsy Soul Records labelmate, Spencer Mackenzie.
"The song symbolizes running full speed down a dark road and trusting you'll make the turn before it's too late," says The Commoners lead guitarist, Ross Hayes Citrullo. "We wanted to capture that high-octane energy where everything feels urgent, loud, and off the rails. The song features blazing guitars and a driving organ to get that authentic retro vibe. It's a track built to strip gears and rattle some speakers. We're looking forward to performing the new single and other new songs from the forthcoming album when we tour the UK in November."
5:40 in the AM
back on feet again
Thirteen hours to Trecco Bay
Kill time with a dull blade
Sell out on the freeway
It'll pay off someday, that's what they say
"Musically, we wanted something that carried a lot of swagger and rock and roll grit," says the Commoners frontman Chris Medhurst about the new single. "Lyrically it confronts that uneasy feeling of moving forward when you can't see what's right in front of you. It sets a bold tone for the upcoming album."
"We wrote 'Runnin' Blind' as a reflection on the last few years we've spent living on the road," adds bassist Ben Spiller. "Touring has a way of throwing you into situations you could never plan for. Sometimes you just must trust your instincts and keep moving. That's really where the song came from. It's a lighthearted look at the chaos, misadventures, and unpredictability that come with chasing this dream, but it's also a love letter to that lifestyle, and a reminder that some of the best stories come from the moments you never saw coming."
The Commoners Announce 'Runnin' Blind' Single and UK Tour
The Commoners Share New Single 'Just Watch Me'
The Commoners To Deliver 'Live In The UK' In May
The Commoners Premiere 'See You Again' Video
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Ministry Announce Final Album And Farewell Tour
Save Ferris Playing 'It Means Everything' In Full For 30th Anniversary
Goo Goo Dolls Stream Expanded 'Let Love In' 20th Anniversary Edition
The Revivalists Stream 'Get It Honest' Album And 'Lost and Found' Video
Sister Hazel Share Archival Live Recording Ahead Of Hazelnut Isle's 20th Anniversary
Swans Announce 'Newly Sentient Being' Collection
Eels Share Two Songs From Forthcoming 'Cookie Happened' Album
Watch Bayside's 'Battle Scars' Visualizer
Watch The Commoners' 'Runnin' Blind' Video
Singled Out: Love Like Enemies' Overgrowth/Competition
Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Dead At 59 After Cancer Fight
Meshuggah Release Remastered Anniversary Editions of 'Destroy Erase Improve' and 'Catch Thirtythree'