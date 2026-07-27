Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte Recap North American Tour Launch

(Live Nation) This weekend, Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte officially kicked off their North American Tour with electrifying performances at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri.

The opening night marked the beginning of a run that unites two of rock's most influential bands. Celebrating a friendship and musical connection that spans decades, the pairing brings together two acts whose shared history, mutual respect, and lasting impact on the genre have resonated with fans since their earliest days. The electrifying debut set the tone for an unforgettable summer of live music as the tour continues across North America.

Good Charlotte opened the night with "The Anthem," immediately setting the tone for the evening before powering through fan favorites including "Girls & Boys," "Little Things," "The River," and more, keeping the crowd on its feet throughout the set.

Avenged Sevenfold then took the stage, delivering a performance featuring all their hits, opening the show with "Nightmare". "Hail to the King," "Bat Country," "Afterlife," and non-stop hits kept fans on their feet throughout the night. The show delivered a night to remember with larger than life immersive visuals, lasers, and more. A lot of love was felt between both bands throughout the night, and they both delivered an unforgettable show with fans singing along all night.

The tour kickoff follows the recent release of "We Are Done (Live from the Motel Du Cap Tour)," a live recording captured during Good Charlotte's sold-out Australian/New Zealand run earlier this year.

Today, the tour continues at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota, before making stops in St. Louis, Toronto, Mansfield, Charlotte, Dallas, and more. The North American run concludes on August 30 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Mon Jul 27 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Thu Jul 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 01 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Tue Aug 04 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 06 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 08 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Mon Aug 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Wed Aug 12 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 14 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 16 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Tue Aug 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 30 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium *

* with special guests A Day to Remember

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