Dead Poet Society And Honey Revenge Announce Fall Tour

(Speakeasy) Dead Poet Society have announced a fall co-headlining tour with fellow SoCal outfit, Honey Revenge, for a month of U.S. dates. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. local time via Wearedps.com. An artist pre-sale starts tomorrow, July 28, at 10 a.m. local time (password: ROACH). Hunny and Broadside support on all dates.
The tour news follows the release of the band's singles, "Roach" and "Sinner Systems," produced by Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil) and mixed by Adam Hawkins (Turnstile, Yungblud). Together, the songs explore resentment and emotional numbness while showcasing the next evolution in the band's sound.
The new music has drawn swift praise, with Revolver calling it "tense and knotted with danceable dread," Kerrang! describing the songs as "seething," and Consequence hailing the tracks as a "glorious success."
Dead Poet Society x Honey Revenge tour dates:
October 23 San Diego, CA House of Blues
October 24 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
October 25 Phoenix, AZ Nile Theater
October 27 Dallas, TX House of Blues
October 28 Houston, TX House of Blues
October 30 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution
October 31 Tampa, FL Orpheum
November 2 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl
November 3 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Heaven
November 5 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
November 6 Baltimore, MD Soundstage
November 7 Worcester, MA Palladium
November 8 Allentown, PA Archer
November 10 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
November 11 Cleveland, OH Globe Iron
November 12 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe
November 15 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
November 17 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
November 18 Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell @ The Complex
November 20 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall
November 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
November 22 Seattle, WA The Showbox
November 24 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
November 25 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
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