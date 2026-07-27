Dead Poet Society And Honey Revenge Announce Fall Tour

(Speakeasy) Dead Poet Society have announced a fall co-headlining tour with fellow SoCal outfit, Honey Revenge, for a month of U.S. dates. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. local time via Wearedps.com. An artist pre-sale starts tomorrow, July 28, at 10 a.m. local time (password: ROACH). Hunny and Broadside support on all dates.

The tour news follows the release of the band's singles, "Roach" and "Sinner Systems," produced by Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil) and mixed by Adam Hawkins (Turnstile, Yungblud). Together, the songs explore resentment and emotional numbness while showcasing the next evolution in the band's sound.

The new music has drawn swift praise, with Revolver calling it "tense and knotted with danceable dread," Kerrang! describing the songs as "seething," and Consequence hailing the tracks as a "glorious success."

Dead Poet Society x Honey Revenge tour dates:

October 23 San Diego, CA House of Blues

October 24 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

October 25 Phoenix, AZ Nile Theater

October 27 Dallas, TX House of Blues

October 28 Houston, TX House of Blues

October 30 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

October 31 Tampa, FL Orpheum

November 2 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl

November 3 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Heaven

November 5 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

November 6 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

November 7 Worcester, MA Palladium

November 8 Allentown, PA Archer

November 10 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

November 11 Cleveland, OH Globe Iron

November 12 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe

November 15 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

November 17 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

November 18 Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell @ The Complex

November 20 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

November 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

November 22 Seattle, WA The Showbox

November 24 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

November 25 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

Related Stories

Dead Poet Society Reveal 'Roach' Video

Dead Poet Society Reveal Voyeuristic Video For 'Sinner Systems'

Dead Poet Society Strip Down 'Running In Circles'

Dead Poets Society Revisit 'HURT' With The Warning

News > Dead Poet Society