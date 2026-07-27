The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Pumpkinpalooza Festivities

(The Oriel Company) This Friday, July 31st, the iconic, GRAMMY Award-winning rock band The Smashing Pumpkins will headline their hometown's famed Lollapalooza. The momentous event marks the band's long-awaited return to the festival for the first time since they appeared on its original touring iteration in 1994.

To celebrate the occasion, the band has announced a series of special events throughout the week. Dubbed "Pumpkinpalooza," the festivities are set to take over Chicago with an intimate underplay performance previewing their Lollapalooza set, an exclusive merchandise pop-up store, and more.

It all begins on July 29, when the Pumpkins will take the stage for a sold-out performance at the historic Riviera Theatre in Chicago's Uptown. The 2,500-capacity venue will offer fans a rare opportunity to experience the band's expansive catalog in an intimate theater setting. Running from the 29 through the 31, the Pumpkins will also host a merchandise pop-up at 900 S. Wabash Ave. Just a few blocks from Lollapalooza's home in Grant Park, the pop-up will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Throughout the festival, fans can visit Madame Zuzu's Celestial Lounge, an expansion of Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel Corgan's beloved Highland Park teahouse. The destination will offer matcha, vinyl, exclusive merchandise, and more. Beyond the festival grounds, acclaimed Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary will debut the limited-edition speciality cocktail Infinite Mellons, created in celebration of the Pumpkins' Lollapalooza homecoming.

"As a Chicagoan, born and raised, I take great pride in contributing to our city's immense and colorful cultural fabric," Billy Corgan says. "And so this year's already historic Lollapalooza is that chance to make new memories, new friends, and have a bit of Midwest fun, too as only we might."

"Pumpkinpalooza" and the band's forthcoming tour continue a landmark period for The Smashing Pumpkins, following a series of milestones, including last year's 30th anniversary celebration of the Diamond-certified Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. The anniversary celebration was marked by a deluxe vinyl reissue featuring previously unheard live recordings from the album's supporting world tour, a reimagining of Mellon Collie's iconic hits and beloved fan-favorites performed onstage with the Lyric Opera Of Chicago, and culinary collaborations with Vosges Haut-Chocolat and Erewhon.

The ever-prolific Billy Corgan has also remained active with his widely praised podcast The Magnificent Others, which recently entered its second year and has featured candid conversations about creativity and legacy with Courtney Love, Billy Idol, Yungblud, and more. The podcast continues to expand its reach through a new partnership with PodcastOne, which recently acquired its exclusive sales and distribution rights.

The Smashing Pumpkins' Lolla takeover precedes their sprawling The Rats In A Cage Tour, one of their most ambitious live shows yet. The full tour kicks off in September and runs through November, featuring two distinct sets: one celebrating Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and one a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades worth of beloved hits, deep cuts, and fan-favorites alike. See full tour routing below!

FULL TOUR ROUTING

Wed, Sep 30 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Fri, Oct 2 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat, Oct 3 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sun, Oct 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Tue, Oct 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wed, Oct 7 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

Fri, Oct 9 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sun, Oct 11 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

Tue, Oct 13 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

Wed, Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Fri, Oct 16 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sat, Oct 17 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sun, Oct 18 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

Tue, Oct 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed, Oct 22 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

Sat, Oct 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Sun, Oct 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Tue, Oct 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu, Oct 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Fri, Oct 30 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun, Nov 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tue, Nov 3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu, Nov 5 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri, Nov 6 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Nov 8 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Wed, Nov 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center

Thu, Nov 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sat, Nov 14 - Huntington Beach, CA - Darker Waves Festival

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