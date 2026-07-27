Watch The Well's 'New Hallelujah For The Damned' Video

(ET) Austin Psych-Rockers The Well share a new video today for 'New Hallelujah For The Damned.' This is the first single from their upcoming fourth full-length studio album And Flames Ran Like Living Animals Out September 14 on Spaceflight Records.

The music video, directed by Olivia Maaghul, was recorded at the SST warehouse owned by Greg Ginn (Black Flag, SST Records,) converted with movie magic into a bank for the day. With a cheeky hallelujah, the video sees the band involved in a heist with a surprise twist, featuring a cameo from Ginn himself and an acting credit to fellow Austin musician, Molly Masson of Farmer's Wife.

And Flames Ran Like Living Animals is the follow up to 2019's Death & Consolation. Of the new album, vocalist and guitarist Ian Graham says "I think it's our most diverse album because it's packed with the intense emotional peaks and valleys that have defined the last 6 or 7 years. It's been a wild ride, so of course this album reflects it."

The first four songs were recorded with Bryan Richie (The Sword, Spaceflight Records) at Paper Weapons Studio in Taylor, TX and the band continued to write and craft and play live (supporting 1000mods, Truckfighters, and headlining tours.) Vocalist and bassist Lisa Alley talks about the process "We decided, or embraced the opportunity to be able, to not rush it. To treat these first new songs with care. We emerged more contemplative, maybe... deliberate. Recalling the spirit with which we approached our first album, we spent time with the mood of each song, the dynamics, the storytelling, but we also came at them with the intent that they be played live." She continues "We were building a live set, more precious after the time away from that possibility."

The rest of the album was written and recorded in the storm of 2025 with longtime collaborator Chico Jones producing, mixing and doing additional tracking to the Taylor sessions, and Max Lorenzen of Rare Earth mastering the set. These songs feel very now; though not directly speaking to any one current issue fighting for attention in the long list of today's headlines, they are of it, and snatch you up in recognition.

The end result, ...And Flames Ran Like Living Animals, is a push and pull, a swing of an ax and a sigh of relief, a call to arms and a suggestion of inner battles to conquer first. A balm, but also a mirror. A reminder that we're going through this moment together.

The Well will be showcasing the new album with late summer and fall tour dates with support from Moon Destroys & Pink Fuzz, along with a Leviation appearance 9/13. Ian Graham says "Sci-fi psychedelic, occult kink, heartbreak, post apocalyptic murder madness. Rejoice within the riff."

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