Watch Tokio Hotel's 'Without You' Video

(The Syndicate) There are breakup songs about letting go, and then there are songs about the moment when you realize you are not ready to. Tokio Hotel capture exactly that feeling with their latest single, "Without You," out today via Believe.

"Without You" is the latest single from German powerhouse's forthcoming seventh studio album ENCORE, set for release on October 16. Direct, vulnerable and emotionally unfiltered, "Without You" is shaped by the restless aftermath of a relationship that still echoes long after it has ended.

The song lives from emotional contrast: the need for quiet, sunlight and fresh air on one side, and the urge to escape, drown out the pain and forget on the other. Beneath it all lies the lingering doubt that often follows heartbreak: whether what once felt so real was ever truly shared. But no matter where the mind goes, the feeling remains: someone is missing.

Musically, Tokio Hotel turn that vulnerability into momentum. Atmospheric verses build with quiet intensity before opening into an immediate, anthemic chorus. The result is a song that feels intimate without becoming small, emotional without losing its drive, and adds one of the album's most charged moments to ENCORE.

For more than two decades, Tokio Hotel have continued to evolve on their own terms. With ENCORE, the band bring their artistic freedom, emotional intensity and distinctive identity into the present with a track that feels raw, modern and unmistakably their own.

Following their nearly sold-out North and South American tour in 2024 and their completely sold-out European tour in 2025, Tokio Hotel are currently experiencing a new international career high. Driven by their massive social media presence, the successful podcast "Kaulitz Hills: Senf aus Hollywood," and the Netflix series "Kaulitz & Kaulitz," the band now reaches a cross-generational audience of longtime fans and a new, young fan community.

As part of their nearly sold-out 2026 arena tour, Tokio Hotel will present their new album starting in October, bringing their most elaborate and ambitious live concept to date to the stage. The tour will stretch across Europe, including dates in France, UK, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and several German cities

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