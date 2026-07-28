Danzig's 'Deth Red Sabaoth' Set For Special Reissue

(CR) Cleopatra Records and Glenn Danzig's painstaking curation of his vast catalog continues with an ambitious and reverent reissue of Danzig's unholy 2010 album Deth Red Sabaoth, hitting the shelves on August 21.

Danzig's ninth studio album overall, and the first since Circle of Snakes back in 2004, Deth Red Sabaoth quickly became the band's biggest hit since Danzig 4, 16 years previous.

In addition, the self-produced set ushered in a whole new take on a familiar audio landscape, a wholly organic sound conjured through Glenn's newly purchased 1970s Kustom tuck'n'toll bass amps, then blasted his guitar through them.

With Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly and guitarist Tommy Victor his fellow conspirators, Glenn promised, ""You'll hear real reverb, real tremolo on this album," and he was right!

Number 3 on both the US indy and hard rock albums, #35 on the Billboard Top 200, the original Deth Red Sabaoth was released in a couple of different formats - CD box set, limited edition picture disc - sheer manna for the manifold Dazig fans out there... you probably know, after all; how some artists you collect because they're there. But others, because they stand up and demand you pay attention.

Danzig, needless to say, fall into the latter camp, with collectors now paying up to $50 for copies of the original CD, $150 for the picture disc and $250 for the Deth Red Sabaoth Fanbox. Even Glenn's own 2022 vinyl reissue fetches north of $100.

This time around, the frenzy is likely to be even more frenetic, as Deth Red Sabaoth is unveiled in no less than seven different physical formats, with packaging worthy of one of Danzig's darkest, heaviest albums:

CD

Black Vinyl Box Set

Black Vinyl

Cassette

Black/Red Haze Vinyl Box Set

Black/Red Haze Vinyl

Blood Splatter Horror Swirl Vinyl

Digital

Pre-order here

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