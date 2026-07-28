Hear King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's 'Alien Metal'

(The Syndicate) King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard who recently announced details of their twenty-eighth album, Alien Metal, which will be released later in the summer on p(doom) records, have today shared the title track, the latest single to be taken from the album, alongside its accompanying visualizer designed by Jason Galea.
Written and recorded on the modular synthesizer set up which they took out on the road last year for their 'rave shows', and named 'Nathan' by the band, the track listing of the album, which sees the ever shape-shifting Melbourne six-piece set the controls for the dark heart of electronic dance music, is as follows:
Sapience
Alien Metal
Superheavy, Supercritical
Kill For The Steel
Level 5
Rapid Alpha Decay
Uqt
Atomic Collapse
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