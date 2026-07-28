.

Hear King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's 'Alien Metal'

07-28-2026
Hear King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's 'Alien Metal'

(The Syndicate) King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard who recently announced details of their twenty-eighth album, Alien Metal, which will be released later in the summer on p(doom) records, have today shared the title track, the latest single to be taken from the album, alongside its accompanying visualizer designed by Jason Galea.

Written and recorded on the modular synthesizer set up which they took out on the road last year for their 'rave shows', and named 'Nathan' by the band, the track listing of the album, which sees the ever shape-shifting Melbourne six-piece set the controls for the dark heart of electronic dance music, is as follows:

Sapience
Alien Metal
Superheavy, Supercritical
Kill For The Steel
Level 5
Rapid Alpha Decay
Uqt
Atomic Collapse

Related Stories
Hear King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's 'Alien Metal'

Watch King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's 'Level 5' Video

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Take Fans To Hell With New Video

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Get Innovative For 'Pleura' Video

News > King Gizzard

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer

Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour

Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027

Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge

Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

Latest News

Bret Michaels Recovering From Emergency Surgery

Prince's 'Purple Rain' Coming To Broadway

Silverstein And Story Of The Year Announce Camp Screamo 2 Tour

Watch Frozen Crown's 'Reborn' Video

Danzig's 'Deth Red Sabaoth' Set For Special Reissue

Hear T.S.O.L. frontman Jack Grisham's 'Pain Goes Around'

Hear King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's 'Alien Metal'

Sisters Celebrate UK Tour With New Single 'Guerrilla'

Hear Loki's Folly's New Song 'Midnight Mystery'

Singled Out: Jayne Denham's Angel Of Mercy

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte Recap North American Tour Launch

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Pumpkinpalooza Festivities