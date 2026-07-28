Hear T.S.O.L. frontman Jack Grisham's 'Pain Goes Around'

(The Syndicate) Founding T.S.O.L. frontman Jack Grisham had stepped away from music and was happily writing novels and making films when a chance meeting with German musician Lars Triesch offered an opportunity to make a truly authentic album with a kindred spirit. The result is the single-minded, gorgeously melodic self-titled debut of Jack Grisham and the Life Undone, a record that marries hard pop and alt rock to the fearlessly eclectic spirit of early Southern California punk rock.

The album will be released via streaming service Coda Music on October 2, 2026 for a thirty-day exclusivity window via Lost In Berlin Records, before becoming widely available on other platforms on November 3, 2026. Grisham will hold a Coda LIVE! album listening event on October 2, where he will listen to the album together with fans and deliver a track by track commentary, accompanied by story telling and a Q&A. The album features the previously released singles "Pieces of the Sun" and "Church Bells."

Album opener "Pain Goes Around," out today and streaming exclusively on Coda Music and YouTube for the next thirty days before becoming widely available across DSPs, is a sunny song about sobriety, replete with soulful doo-wop backups and a Beatles-worthy bridge. "I realized when I got sober that I was still doing the same thing: not getting high anymore, but scratching the same itch," Jack explained. "I gotta get better, I gotta get help. But then I realized that no, I don't need to do anything. I just need to feel this, emotionally sober; to feel this without having to change it."

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