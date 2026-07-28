Joyce Manor Retuning To Home To Rock The Kia Forum

(Scoop) Southern California punk favorites Joyce Manor have announced a special hometown performance at the Kia Forum on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2027, in support of their forthcoming new album. Joining the band for the one-night-only celebration are Hot Mulligan, Tigers Jaw and Origami Angel.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Joyce Manor are California pop-punk legends, and I Used To Go To This Bar is this epochal band operating at the top of their game. They continue to deliver relentlessly satisfying rock music in a manner that makes it look simply effortless. The Torrance, California-hailing trio of Barry Johnson, Chase Knobbe, and Matt Ebert are at a point in their career where their position as one of the most beloved rock bands is a foregone conclusion. Their seventh album, produced by Brett Gurewitz (of Bad Religion and Epitaph Records CEO) finds the group continuing to find rich new veins to tap in their short-and-sweet songcraft without losing an ounce of bite that gained them such repute in the first place.

A bustle of activity that followed the release of 2022's excellent 40 Oz. to Fresno and included an instantly memorable appearance on John Mulaney's Everybody's in L.A. and a retrospective assessment of the group's seminal 2011 self-titled debut as part of Pitchfork's esteemed Sunday Review series. The band's had a whirlwind touring schedule over the last few years, which has included an outing with Weezer and multiple sold-out shows at the legendary California venues Hollywood Palladium (including a guest performance by Mark Hoppus for the fan favorite "Heart Tattoo") and Long Beach Arena.

This new record retains the band's penchant for punchy hooks while sounding fuller, more in-your-face, and all-around bigger than ever, with an all-star crew of collaborators along for this wild ride. Along with mixing pro Tony Hoffer (M83, Beck), behind-the-boards legend Tom Lord-Alge lent his Enema of the State engineer magic to several I Used To Go To This Bar cuts, including the first single "All My Friends Are So Depressed." The album also features a rotating cast of drummers, including touring drummer Jared Shavelson, Social Distortion's David Hildago, Jr., and Joey Waronker-the latter of whom is currently hitting the skins for Oasis' reunion tour.

I Used To Go To This Bar feels like a true culmination of everything Joyce Manor's achieved thus far, further cementing their current legacy as California pop-punk royalty as well as a truly generational punk band at large.

Located in Inglewood, California, the Kia Forum is the only arena-sized venue in the country dedicated to music and entertainment, delivering a superior experience for artists and fans alike. The iconic venue hosts a diverse range of premier events, featuring the biggest names in music and entertainment, award shows, combat sports, and more. Fans at the Kia Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event-level hospitality offerings, including merchandise and food and beverage options. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the show. A 40,000-square-foot outdoor terrace wraps around the perimeter of the building and offers comfortable furnishings and food and beverage options from some of SoCal's most celebrated brands. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, Kia Forum Backstage includes star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort. The Kia Forum received Pollstar's "Arena of the Decade" award in 2022 and was named the top West Coast arena in 2025 by Pollstar and Billboard magazines.

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