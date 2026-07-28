Set Your Goals Announces 20 Years of Mutiny Tour

(BPM) Set Your Goals is excited to announce that they will be on the road later this year in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their hit album Mutiny!. The 20 Years of Mutiny! Tour will storm the east coast in October with special guests The Warriors, Restraining Order, War Is Hell, and Stateside.

The band has enlisted I Am The Avalanche, Doomsday, Bad World, and Giveaway for the west coast leg, taking place in December. Artist pre-sale will be available for the next 24 hours (password: MUTINY20), with general on-sale starting this Friday, July 31st.

"'Mutiny!' turned 20 years old this year! We're very excited to announce that we will be playing some shows to celebrate the occasion," the band shares. "These songs still mean a great deal to us, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to still be sharing them with all of you two decades later."

Additionally Set Your Goals has announced that they've signed to In Bloom. The band's label debut "Accelerate" - their first new music since 2014 - is out now. "Accelerate" will be available as an exclusive 7", alongside an unreleased track titled "Big Couch".

On the new singles, Set Your Goals shares: "We are also proud to announce the release of our two new songs, "Accelerate" and "Big Couch." We are releasing 7" vinyl with both songs available on an exclusive pre-order color available now, and another "tour only" colorway that will be available at these shows, so come join us for this very special celebration of old and new music. We hope to see you there!"

Johnny Minardi, In Bloom adds: "Set Your Goals sent a demo to Fueled By Ramen in 2005, and I completely f***ed up - I loved it but never reached out... Thankfully, Goonies never say die. Fast forward 20+ years, I got my hands on an early version of Accelerate, and it absolutely blew my mind. Somehow, this band is even better in 2026 than they were back then. Welcome back, legends!"

Set Your Goals have been making waves this year with performances at Vans Warped Tour in DC and Long Beach. The band will also make appearances at the Festival's upcoming Mexico and Orlando dates. Fans can also catch them in Mesa at Within These Walls 2026 this September.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

9/12 - Granjas, Mexico - Vans Warped Tour **

9/19 - Mesa, AZ @ Within These Walls 2026 **

10/1 - Baltimore, MD @ SoundStage

10/2 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/3 - New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

10/4 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/14 - Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour **

12/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

12/18 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

12/19 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/20 - San Jose, CA @ the Ritz

** - Indicates Festival Date

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