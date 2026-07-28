Silverstein And Story Of The Year Announce Camp Screamo 2 Tour

(BPM) Prepare for Camp Screamo, the sequel. With just a couple weeks left of the Camp Screamo co-headline tour, Silverstein and Story Of The Year are excited to keep the party going with Camp Screamo 2.
Kicking off on November 16th, the month-long run will feature special guests Stand Atlantic and Footballhead. Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available starting Friday July 31st at 10am local time.
Frontman Shane Told shares: "Camp Screamo is back!!! We've been having such a blast with our friends in Story of the Year that we had to run it back for another round this Nov/Dec, this time hitting all the great cities we missed!
Expect the hits, a few deep cuts, and the biggest production we've ever brought on tour! Joining Silverstein and Story of the Year are Stand Atlantic and Footballhead - two bands I absolutely love and couldn't be more excited to have with us.
Consider this your official invitation to Camp Screamo. No permission slips needed, but space is limited so make sure you get your tickets (and VIP) now!"
Silverstein is coming off of one of the biggest and most exciting years of their career so far; the band commemorated their silver anniversary in 2025 with their ambitious 16-song double LP Antibloom / Pink Moon and worldwide 25 Years Of Noise Tour - which sold a career high of nearly 110,000 tickets. Both albums were conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree. Known for their meticulous attention to flow and emotional pacing, the band crafted both halves to stand on their own while also telling a broader, interconnected story - one that ebbs and crashes like the desert winds that shaped it. The result is a bold and diverse body of work that expands Silverstein's dynamic range while staying true to their emotional core. Antibloom was honored with a nomination for Metal/Hard Album of the Year at the 2026 JUNO Awards.
Remaining Camp Screamo Leg 1 Tour Dates
July 28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
July 29 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
July 31 - San Antonio, TX @ The Espee
August 1 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
August 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
August 4 - Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall
August 5 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
August 7 - Buffalo, NY @ Terminal B at the Outer Harbor
Camp Screamo Leg 2 Tour Dates:
August 21-22 - Montreal, QC @ Vans Warped Tour **
November 14-15 - Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour **
November 16 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
November 17 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
November 18 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
November 19 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
November 21 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
November 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
November 24 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
November 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
November 28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
November 29 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
December 1 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
December 2 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
December 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
December 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
December 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
December 9 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
December 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
December 12 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
December 13 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
** - Indicates Festival Date
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