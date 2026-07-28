Sisters Celebrate UK Tour With New Single 'Guerrilla'

(PC) Liverpool five-piece Sisters return with Guerrilla, their first new music since the release of their acclaimed, statement debut EP in late 2025, returning with a track that transforms personal frustration into something expansive, volatile and cathartic.

Arriving just ahead of the band's first UK headline tour, taking in dates including London's The George Tavern on Tue 4 August, the new single pushes further into the emotional and sonic extremes that are becoming their hallmark.

Guerrilla arrives at a pivotal moment. Since emerging in the dark months of last year with fierce independence and formidable determination, the five-piece, their members drawn from Brooklyn and upstate New York, Baltimore, Switzerland and a small town outside London, have built significant momentum. Going it alone, Sisters have drawn BBC and Radio X radio support, taken on regular headline UK performances, an East Coast US tour and an otherworldy live session for Low Four Studios.

Written from a place of emotional inertia, Guerrilla captures the tension between internal movement and an external world that appears frozen. Airy, spacious passages give way without warning to waves of heavy, murky guitars, the song continually shifting before erupting with instrumental weight. The effect is deliberately disorientating, demanding the kind of full attention that Sisters have become known for in their live performances. Fragility and force exist side by side.

Picking up the baton from current fascinations including Mary In The Junkyard and Geese, while thinking back to the uncompromising grunge intensity of Hole, Breeders and PJ Harvey, Guerrilla broadens the band's already fluid musical language.

Vocalist and lyricist, Gigi explains: "The sessions that birthed 'Guerilla' were the first time we really took a leading role in the production of our work and what we hear is a more 'established' version of what Sisters sounds like as a band.

It was written out of frustration, with the name itself implying the initiation of a war, which feels like an absolute necessity for me when I feel like I'm being forced to stew in stagnant air.

"For me, that's what going home feels like. I needed to write a song that was as heavy as that stagnant air, so I could make sure it didn't stick to me. Whatever I have to say in the song is entirely backed by the weight of the music which, to me, justifies the feeling. It's got to be ok cause it's now alive and forever in what you can hear."

Their first comprehensive Sisters UK headline tour opens tonight in Manchester and continues to take the band across eight cities before concluding with a hometown show in Liverpool.

Sisters UK Tour Dates:

28 July - Manchester, The Castle

29 July - Leeds, Wharf Chambers

30 July - Bristol, Cafe Kino

2 August - Glasgow, McHuills

4 August - London, The George Tavern

5 August - Brighton, The Prince Albert

6 August - Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

7 August - Northampton, The Lab

8 August - Liverpool, The Quarry

Related Stories

The Goldberg Sisters (AKA Actor Adam Goldberg) Release New Album 'When the Ships of My Dreams Return'

The Goldberg Sisters Chronicles The Covid Exodus With 'The Great Resignation' Video

The Sling Sisters Preview Debut Album With 'Chasing Whiskey With A Kiss'

Hear Hot Chip's Remix Of Disgusting Sisters' 'TGIF'

News > Sisters