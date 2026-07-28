Watch Frozen Crown's 'Reborn' Video

(ASPR) Italian heavy power metal band FROZEN CROWN share the second single from their upcoming album, The Legend of the Six Kings, out October 2 via Napalm Records.

"Reborn" is a powerful anthem of steadfastness as well as a bolstering tale about team spirit, perfectly encompassing the more narrative approach the band takes with their new album. With infinitely catchy "Reborn." FROZEN CROWN also show magnificent instrumental abilities through a majestic guitar solo.

Drummer Niso Tomasini about "Reborn": "'Reborn' continues the narrative arc begun with 'The One,' with bright light manifesting a rebirth after dark. As Samwise Gamgee said, 'Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines, it will shine out the clearer.' On this track, vocalist Giada 'Jade' Etro's voice takes some melancholic shades in the verses that find a great contrast in the powerful and cheerful anthemic choruses, running on a more straightforward, hard-and-heavy-inspired rhythm. In the video clip, our director Raoul Noise captured the band's new dark fantasy aesthetic on a clear white background, embracing the theme of frost while keeping FROZEN CROWN's signature live-performance approach, showing the energy and the alchemy between the band members."

The legend starts: FROZEN CROWN head into their very own age of gold with their new album, The Legend of the Six Kings, coming October 2 via Napalm Records. Taking a more narrative approach than previous releases, their sixth album sends the Italian band on an epic quest. The ten brand-new heavy power metal tracks expand their dynamic repertoire into a slightly darker, but nevertheless illustrious, direction. With lead vocalist Giada "Jade" Etro changing her formerly cheerful approach to claim the sinister titular frozen crown, the band shows its true form with this straightforward punch of a record.

The Legend of the Six Kings has FROZEN CROWN take the throne deserving of their band name. A powerful work of rousing heavy power metal and massive vocal arrangements, the six-piece delivers a glorious performance filled with energetic melodies and catchy choruses. The Legend of the Six Kings matures the band's trademark sound and makes sure that these six kings and queens will remain what the title states: legends. The album is open for pre-order now - find various formats below.

FROZEN CROWN about The Legend of the Six Kings: "With our sixth album-our second on Napalm Records-we continue our search for the quintessential FROZEN CROWN tune, distilling the key elements of our sound and style into increasingly concise and straightforward songs, stripping away all unnecessary frills.

"The Legend of the Six Kings draws directly from our debut album The Fallen King, continuing the saga of the Kings and the Tyrant, as we are-thanks to a brilliant newly extended team-finally able to do justice to what we had in mind with the original concept of the band. The visionary genius of Raoul Noise (the video maker behind all our new videos and band photos), the masterful craftsmanship of Daria Gislon (who designed and built the throne and the literal 'frozen crown') and of course the outstanding artistic talent of Sheila Franco (who hand painted our album cover art) gave life to the vibrant, obscure, frozen world we had in mind since the very beginning of the band, somewhere between J. R. R. Tolkien's harmonious and regal aesthetics and Robert E. Howard's brutality.

"The Legend of the Six Kings brings not only new visuals, but also an empowered sound, with the young war hearts getting older on the battlefield and becoming an increasingly leading force of the Crown (with drummer and multi-instrumentalist Niso Tomasini becoming a more integral part of the songwriting together with singer Giada 'Jade' Etro and mastermind Federico Mondelli) and new warriors joining our ranks (Aleksandra Stamenkovic and her scorching, old school, abrasive guitar leads).

This sixth album depicts the strength of our six band members, and our personal idea of Power Metal infused in ten catchy tracks touching the most varied nuances of the genre, from raw and uncompromising Speed Metal, to the sumptuous magniloquence of Symphonic Metal, to the occasional linear chaos of Melodic Death Metal, but always sounding as FROZEN CROWN as ever!"

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