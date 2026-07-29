Ash Share Video For 'Girl From Mars' (Live From STABAL Studios)

(PMPR) Ash are today sharing a live session recording of 'Girl From Mars'. It arrives as the band continue their plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal debut album 1977, from the which the song has taken on legendary status.
Drummer Rick McMurray comments on the newly released session version: "The past. Last year we took you on a space trip with the new Ash album Ad Astra. The future. At the end of this year we bring you the live extravaganza that is the 30th anniversary of no. 1 debut 1977.
"The present? We're tying all this together to give you an updated live version of the single that propelled us to the stars this week in 1995. Taken from earlier live stream sessions we have an audio visual blockbuster on full thrust to get you all amped up for what's going to be an explosive anniversary celebration jaunt around the planet. Strap yourselves in. Set controls to Mars and let's ride this rocket through time and space!"
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