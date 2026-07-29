Blood Of The Earth Recruits Thy Will Be Done's J. Costa As Vocalist

Band photo courtesy Secret Service Publicity Band photo courtesy Secret Service Publicity

(Secret Service Publicity) Tampa sludge/doom warriors Blood Of The Earth have officially welcomed J. Costa (Thy Will Be Done) as the band's vocalist, ushering in a bold new chapter for the heavy trio founded by Jeff Golden (ex-Crowbar) and Katie Golden (ex-The Convalescence).

Originally conceived as an instrumental project built around crushing riffs, towering atmosphere, and cinematic scope, Blood Of The Earth has evolved into a fully realized force with the addition of Costa, whose commanding voice adds a visceral new dimension to the band's immense sonic weight. The lineup's chemistry has already laid the foundation for a wealth of new material, with more details to be revealed soon.

Commenting on the addition of Costa, Jeff Golden says: "Blood of the Earth has been a vision of mine for over ten years. I first became friends with J. Costa in 2010 when I was playing bass for Thy Will Be Done, during my first U.S. and Canadian tour. When Katie and I started writing new music after our first instrumental EP, we immediately knew J. was the voice we'd been searching for. So I sent him some of the material, he sent back his vocal ideas, and we were blown away. J. brings so much power, and presence to Blood of the Earth."

Fans will also have their first opportunity to experience the band's new lineup live as Blood Of The Earth announces its first two performances featuring Costa on vocals. The shows mark the live debut of this new era for the band and offer an early glimpse of what's to come.

BLOOD OF THE EARTH Tour Dates:

Oct 2 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry Street Station

Oct 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Lucky 13

Additional news, music, and live dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

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