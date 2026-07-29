Blue October's Catalog Surpasses 1.5 Billion Streams

(The Syndicate) Currently in one of the most prolific and creatively energized chapters of their career to date, Blue October are celebrating 20 years of their hit album, Foiled, in 2026 with a 20th Anniversary World Tour.
Coinciding with this momentous year, the esteemed catalog that has resonated with so many fans over the years has now crossed a major milestone, surpassing 1.5 BILLION streams across all streaming platforms.
The band's twelve studio albums, including History for Sale, Approaching Normal, Sway, and more and three live albums over almost thirty years have built up to this significant achievement.
Blue October released a special anniversary vinyl of Foiled earlier this year to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary, along with an acoustic recording of the platinum-certified "Hate Me," two rare remixes of "X Amount of Words," and a few digitally restored music videos.
The band, featuring frontman Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye, bassist Matt Noveskey, and guitarist Will Knaack kicked off their 20th Anniversary World Tour in Europe in May, performing Foiled front to back each night. The North American tour begins in October, with Danny Malone supporting from October 22 through November 15 and Jess Woodland joining from November 17 through December 20. The band has also announced a second North American leg for 2027, beginning January 29
Blue October: 20th Anniversary World Tour 2026
Oct. 22 - Abilene, TX @ The Paramount^
Oct. 23 - Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall^
Oct. 24 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater^
Oct. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre^
Oct. 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater^
Oct. 29 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe^
Oct. 30 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore^
Oct. 31 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall^
Nov. 01 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS^
Nov. 03 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre^
Nov. 04 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square^
Nov. 06 - Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at The Egg^ (SOLD OUT)
Nov. 07 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora^ (SOLD OUT)
Nov. 08 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center^
Nov. 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Riviera Theatre^
Nov. 12 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts^
Nov. 13 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues^
Nov. 14 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts^
Nov. 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^ (SOLD OUT)
Nov. 17 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*
Nov. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE*
Nov. 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*
Nov. 21 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*
Nov. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*
Nov. 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth*
Nov. 27 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
Nov. 28 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
Dec. 03 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*
Dec. 04 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore*
Dec. 05 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro*
Dec. 06 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*
Dec. 09 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*
Dec. 10 - Beaumont, TX @ Jefferson Theatre*
Dec. 11 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall*
Dec. 12 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port*
Dec. 13 - Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*
Dec. 17 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Selena Auditorium*
Dec. 18 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall*
Dec. 19 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)
Dec. 20 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (ADDED)
^w/Danny Malone
*w/Jess Woodland
Blue October: 2027 20th Anniversary North American Tour Extended
Jan. 29, 2027 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Jan. 30, 2027 - El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre
Jan. 31, 2027 - Amarillo, TX @ Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 03, 2027 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
Feb. 04, 2027 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
Feb. 05, 2027 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Feb. 06, 2027 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Feb. 07, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Feb. 10, 2027 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre
Feb. 11, 2027 - Funner, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California
Feb. 12, 2027 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
Feb. 13, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Feb. 17, 2027 - Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
Feb. 18, 2027 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency
Feb. 19, 2027 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
Feb. 20, 2027 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
Feb. 21, 2027 - Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall
Feb. 24, 2027 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 25, 2027 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 26, 2027 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Feb. 27, 2027 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Feb. 28, 2027 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Mar. 03, 2027 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Mar. 05, 2027 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Mar. 06, 2027 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Mar. 07, 2027 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
Mar. 11, 2027 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Mar. 12, 2027 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
Mar. 14, 2027 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live
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