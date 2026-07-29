Godsmack Expand Rise of Rock World Tour

(Prime PR) Godsmack announce newly added fall 2026 U.S. dates for their massive Rise of Rock World Tour, extending one of the band's most explosive touring years to date, with Dorothy joining as direct support and special guest for the October dates.

The newly announced October run kicks off Friday, October 9 in Airway Heights, WA at Northern Quest Resort & Casino and continues through major markets including Idaho Falls, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Atlantic City, and Uncasville, where the band will return to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, October 24. The venue serves as the namesake of the band's current live album and film, Live at Mohegan Sun, out now via Primary Wave.

A thunderous, career-spanning performance that captures the band's unmatched live chemistry and the full weight of a legacy built across 20 million albums sold, 27 Top 10 singles, 13 No. 1 hits, and four GRAMMY nominations, Live at Mohegan Sun stands as both a celebration of Godsmack's history and a bold step into their next chapter.

The tour expansion announcement arrives as Godsmack are currently overseas performing to massive sold-out crowds across the European festival circuit, including this weekend's Bulgaria show that drew more than 16,000 fans, further cementing their reputation as one of hard rock's most powerful and enduring live acts. Following decades of chart-topping success, sold-out tours, and a catalog that has become foundational to modern rock, the band's Rise of Rock World Tour--with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy--continues to connect with fans around the world through a high-impact live show built on seismic riffs, anthemic hits, and the raw intensity that has defined Godsmack for more than 25 years.

Godsmack European Festival leg:

Tue Jul 28 - Ghimbav, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest+*

Sat Aug 1 - Põhja-Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Rock Festival+*

Thu Aug 6 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock+*

Sat Aug 8 - Relvinha, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest+*

Sun Aug 9 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera+*

Tue Aug 11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz+*

Thu Aug 13 - Carhaix-Plouguer, France - Motocultor Festival+*

Sat Aug 15 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival+*

Sun Aug 16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Meta Fest+*

U.S. (with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy)

Fri Sep 4 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

Sun Sep 6 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Casino**†

Mon Sep 7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 9 - Denver, CO - JUNKYARD

Fri Sep 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sat Sep 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - KUPD UFest*

Tue Sep 15 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sat Sep 19 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 20 - Corning, CA - Rolling Hills Casino and Resort**†

Tue Sep 22 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Sep 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - KQXR XFest*

Newly Added Fall Dates (with Dorothy)

Fri Oct 9 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino**

Sat Oct 10 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center**

Tue Oct 13 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena**

Wed Oct 14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory**

Fri Oct 16 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center**

Sat Oct 17 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center**

Tue Oct 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live**

Wed Oct 21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion**

Fri Oct 23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena**

Sat Oct 24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena**

* Festival Performance

** Dorothy Only

+ European Tour

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