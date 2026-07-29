Hear Dark Funeral's 'We Are The Apocalypse (Live in Stockholm)'

() Swedish kings of black metal, Dark Funeral, proudly launch their new single, "We Are The Apocalypse (Live in Stockholm)," taken from the band's long-awaited upcoming live album, 'A Beast To Praise,' set for worldwide release via Century Media on August 21, 2026. The track marks the second single from the forthcoming release and arrives alongside an official live video, available below.
Recorded at Fallan in Stockholm in 2022, 'A Beast To Praise' captures Dark Funeral's devastating live performance in support of their acclaimed album 'We Are The Apocalypse.' Spanning 13 tracks and nearly 70 minutes, the release showcases the band's relentless stage presence while celebrating an album that entered the charts across Europe upon it's 2022 release, including #6 in Germany, #13 in Finland, #28 in Switzerland, #29 in Austria, and #31 in Sweden.
Lord Ahriman comments on 'A Beast To Praise': "'A Beast To Praise' (Live at Fallan, Stockholm) captures a very important moment in the history of DARK FUNERAL - not only the live release ritual for 'We Are The Apocalypse,' but also our return to the stage after years of silence during the pandemic. That night at Fållan was intense in every possible way. The energy in the room, the fire, the audience and the atmosphere all came together into something far beyond an ordinary concert. This release is the immortal document of that night. With the release of this live album and the upcoming European touring cycle in the fall of 2026, we now close the chapter surrounding 'We Are The Apocalypse.' At the same time, we are already deeply focused on the next era of Dark Funeral and hard at work creating new material for what will become our next studio album, planned for release in 2027. And as one chapter closes, a new one is already taking shape - bigger, darker and more epic than ever before..."
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