Jimmy Eat World and The Format To Rock The Hollywood Bowl

(kelleemack) Jimmy Eat World and The Format are coming together at one of the most iconic venues in the world to celebrate two historic albums. Rock icons Jimmy Eat World will perform their acclaimed album, Bleed American, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its release and beloved indie artist The Format will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album, Dog Problems, at the famed Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, November 7th.

This exclusive show marks the first time these two Arizona artists will perform together on this legendary stage and is one of only two full album performances scheduled for The Format this year.

Jimmy Eat World is currently on tour for the 25th anniversary of Bleed American, the band's landmark album, and marks their triumphant return to the Vans Warped Tour stage, in all five cities. Fans can expect to hear the entirety of Bleed American, including "Sweetness," "The Middle" and "Hear You Me," along with much more. The Format, led by Nate Ruess and Sam Means, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dog Problems, their sophomore album, featuring the title track, "She Doesn't Get It" and "The Compromise." After nearly two decades apart, The Format reunited to revive the alt-rock, grunge, and pop-punk sounds they first bonded over as teenagers.

Citi is the official card of the Jimmy Eat World & The Format show at the Hollywood Bowl on November 7. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, July 30 at 8 a.m. PT until Thursday, July 30 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Additional presales will begin on Thursday, July 30 at 11 a.m. PT ahead of the general onsale on Friday, Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

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