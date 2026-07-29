Sons Of Silver Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Dreaming Dangerous'

(IndieMusicMedia) Los Angeles-based rock outfit Sons of Silver invite listeners inside their creative process with the release of a new behind-the-scenes video documenting the making of their latest single, "Dreaming Dangerous."

Filmed in real time during the writing and recording sessions at the band's Venice Beach studio, the creative chronicle offers an intimate look at how the song came to life, with narration from frontman Peter Argyropoulos.

More than a typical "making-of" feature, the video follows the band from the earliest writing sessions through the recording process, capturing spontaneous moments of inspiration, collaboration, and performance as "Dreaming Dangerous" takes shape.

Argyropoulos says, "This video lets people experience how it all came together, from the first ideas to the finished recording."

Since its release earlier this month, "Dreaming Dangerous" has continued to gain traction, landing on Apple Music's New in Rock playlist and receiving airplay on SiriusXM's Octane, further expanding the song's reach among rock fans nationwide. The single serves as the first glimpse into Sons of Silver's forthcoming new album, launching a series of new songs and videos that will roll out ahead of the full-length release.

Fueled by soaring hooks, cinematic guitars, and emotional urgency, "Dreaming Dangerous" showcases the band's signature blend of neo-classic and melodic alternative rock. Argyropoulos describes the song as "the lovechild of Springsteen, The Pixies and Bowie's Ziggy Stardust era."

The behind-the-scenes video was filmed at the historic Venice Beach warehouse where the band wrote and recorded all ten songs for the upcoming album, offering an authentic, unfiltered look inside the environment that shaped the record.

In addition to singer/guitarist Argyropoulos (Last December, Pete RG), Sons of Silver features bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox), guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), drummer Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy), and keyboardist/engineer Brina Kabler.

The band's full-length debut, Runaway Emotions (2025), earned widespread critical acclaim. Classic Rock Magazine called it "fully formed 'big' music, purpose-designed for large crowds and larger arenas," while New Noise Magazine praised its "multiplexity of soaring vocals, alternative rock, and riffs. Every song pours emotion and energy." The album followed the acclaimed EPs Doomsday Noises (2020), which placed three songs on Billboard's Active Rock chart, and Ordinary Sex Appeal (2022).

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