Stand Atlantic Hitting The Road With Story Of The Year and Silverstein

(The Syndicate) Stand Atlantic has announced they'll join Story Of The Year and Silverstein this fall on the second leg of the Camp Screamo Tour. The news arrives as anticipation continues to build for the band's fifth album, GODBREATH, due October 23 via Virgin Music Group.

Stand Atlantic delivered one of Warped Tour's most talked-about sets, with fans singing along to new singles "LUCID" and "Velcro" before vocalist Bonnie Fraser surprised the crowd by joining Simple Plan onstage for a performance of "I'm Just a Kid."

The appearance serves as a preview of what's ahead, with Stand Atlantic headlining dates in the EU in September, joining Simple Plan in October for two UK arena dates before returning to the US for Vans Warped Tour Orlando and the Camp Screamo Tour.

As anticipation builds for GODBREATH, Stand Atlantic enters the next chapter of one of the band's biggest years yet. The album finds the Australian quartet continuing to evolve while staying true to the intensity and authenticity that have made them one of alternative music's most compelling international acts. Bold, hook-driven, and emotionally unfiltered, GODBREATH captures a band at its most confident.

Since forming in 2012, Stand Atlantic have become one of alternative music's fastest-rising international acts. Across four acclaimed studio albums-Skinny Dipping (2018), Pink Elephant (2020), f.e.a.r. (2022), and WAS HERE (2024)-the band has amassed more than 500 million streams worldwide. Their ARIA Platinum-certified hit "Deathwish (feat. nothing,nowhere.)" has surpassed 57 million streams, while their triple j Like A Version cover of Juice WRLD's "Righteous" earned a place in the inaugural Like A Version Hottest 100. Along the way, Kerrang! named them one of the "Hottest Rock Artists" in the world, with the band earning support from BBC Radio 1, triple j, Billboard, and beyond.

Stand Atlantic's electrifying live show has helped build a devoted global fanbase, selling out headline tours across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia while sharing stages with Sum 41, MOD SUN, A Day To Remember, and I Prevail. This fall, the band will continue that momentum with EU headline dates in September, arena dates alongside Simple Plan in the UK before heading back to the US for Vans Warped Tour Orlando followed by the Camp Screamo Tour with Story Of The Year and Silverstein.

With GODBREATH arriving October 23 and a packed international touring schedule ahead, Stand Atlantic continues to build momentum on both sides of the Atlantic.

EU/UK TOUR DATES

September 20 - Agra Messepark - Leipzig, Germany

September 20 - NEXUS - Nerd Rock Festival 2026 - Leipzig, Germany

September 21 - Musikzentrum - Hannover, Germany

September 23 - Klub Hybrydy - Warsaw, Poland

September 25 - Cargo Gallery - Prague, Czechia

September 26 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

September 28 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt am Main, Germany

September 29 - Kavka Oudaan - Antwerp, Belgium

September 30 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

October 2 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK (supporting Simple Plan)

October 3 - OVO Arena Wembley - London, UK (supporting Simple Plan)

US TOUR DATES

November 14-15 - Vans Warped Tour - Orlando, FL

November 16 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA+

November 17 - Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA+

November 18 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR+

November 19 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA+

November 21 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA+

November 22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA+

November 24 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM+

November 25 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK+

November 28 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA+

November 29 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL+

December 1 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC+

December 2 - Nevermore Hall - Baltimore, MD+

December 4 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA+

December 5 - Agora Theater & Ballroom - Cleveland, OH+

December 8 - The Rave / Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI+

December 9 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI+

December 11 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA+

December 12 - Palladium Times Square - New York, NY+

December 13 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA+

+Supporting Story Of The Year & Silverstein

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