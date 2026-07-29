The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' Newly Remixed and Expanded For Special Edition

(UMe) UMG and Apple Corps Ltd. are pleased to announce the forthcoming release of an expanded Special Edition of The Beatles' landmark 1965 album Rubber Soul. Newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, the collection presents the album in stunning new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes, alongside the original mono mix, the original Capitol U.S. Album version, and expanded with previously unreleased session recordings and home demos, and the contemporary double A-side single, "Day Tripper" / "We Can Work It Out."

"Michelle (Take 1)" is available to listen now. The new editions will be released on October 2nd via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe and are available to pre-order now here.

First released on December 3rd, 1965, Rubber Soul marked a pivotal moment in The Beatles' evolution. Arriving at the end of a remarkable year that saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr reach artistic and commercial heights, the album revealed a band pushing beyond the conventions of pop music and embracing a more adventurous approach to songwriting and recording.

Recorded over four weeks during October and November 1965, following the band's record-breaking concert to more than 55,000 fans at Shea Stadium in New York, Rubber Soul captured The Beatles at a creative crossroads. Featuring classics including "Drive My Car," "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," "Nowhere Man," "Michelle," "Girl" and "In My Life," the album saw The Beatles experiment with new instruments, sounds and recording techniques, and is widely regarded as having pioneered the long-form pop album as an art form.

Widely heralded as one of the greatest albums of all time and a milestone in the evolution of the pop album, Rubber Soul reflects the start of a period when, unburdened by concert, radio or film commitments, The Beatles' music, ideas and unbridled creative ambitions began to truly flourish.

All of the new Rubber Soul formats feature the album's new stereo mix, sourced directly from the original four-track master tapes. The audio is brought to the fore in stunning clarity with the help of cutting-edge de-mixing technology developed by the award-winning sound team led by Emile de la Rey at Peter Jackson's WingNut Films Productions Ltd., while remaining faithful to the spirit of the original recordings.

The forthcoming reissue brings together all 14 new stereo mixes for the first time, while the expanded editions open the studio doors on the making of Rubber Soul. Across the Super Deluxe collections, fans can explore 24 early session recordings, including 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos - among them early versions of "Day Tripper" and "We Can Work It Out," plus "Little Girl," a previously unheard John Lennon song outline never before released or even rumored. The collections also include the original mono album, the original Capitol U.S. album version and the 1965 double A-side single, while the 2CD and 2LP Special Editions feature a curated selection of session highlights, demos and the single.

The 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe editions are accompanied by an 88-page hardbound book featuring a brand new written introduction by Paul McCartney, and a foreword compiled from John Lennon's own words, bringing together reflections on Rubber Soul from across his life, including the years following The Beatles' break-up. The two pieces offer a unique perspective on the making and enduring impact of the album, alongside rare photographs, in-depth album background and track notes.

Rubber Soul will be available in standard 1CD and 1LP editions, 2CD and 2LP Special Editions, and 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe editions. The collection will also be available on Blu-ray, featuring the new Dolby Atmos mix, high-resolution stereo audio and promotional films for "Day Tripper" and "We Can Work It Out," alongside limited-edition orange vinyl and D2C exclusive Zoetrope vinyl editions.

The Beatles remain one of the most successful and influential acts in history. More than five decades after their split, their music continues to resonate across generations, from fans who lived through Beatlemania in the 1960s to new audiences discovering "Hey Jude" and "Let It Be" through streaming and social media. Beyond record sales, they reshaped fashion, youth culture, songwriting and album production, sparked the "British Invasion" in America, and redefined popular music with groundbreaking albums like Rubber Soul and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Their legacy continues to draw millions of visitors to landmarks such as Abbey Road Studios, where fans still flock to recreate the iconic Abbey Road crossing photo. In an announcement made earlier this month 3 Savile Row, the location of their iconic rooftop concert, is to be made into the first official fan experience, opening in 2027. Looking ahead, an eagerly anticipated four-film Beatles cinematic event is set for release in April 2028 through Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Directed by Sam Mendes, it will star Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney) and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison).

More than six decades after its original release, Rubber Soul remains a defining moment in The Beatles' story as an album that bridged the craze of Beatlemania and the experimentation that would follow on Revolver, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and beyond.

Rubber Soul - Special Edition Super Deluxe (68 tracks)

5LP Box Set

5LP Box Set, pressed on 180-gram vinyl, with 7" Single, 88-page hardbound book in a 12" x 12" slipcase"

* LP1: Rubber Soul (New stereo mix) half-speed mastered: 14 tracks

* LP2 & 3: Sessions and Demos (Stereo) half-speed mastered: 26 tracks

* LP4: Rubber Soul (Original mono master): 14 tracks

* LP5: Rubber Soul (Original Capitol US album): 12 tracks

* 7": 'Day Tripper' & 'We Can Work It Out' (Stereo)

4CD Box Set

4CD Box Set with 88-page hardbound book in a 12" x 12" slipcase:

* DISC 1: Rubber Soul (New stereo mix): 14 tracks

* DISC 2: Sessions, Demos and the Single (Stereo): 28 tracks

* DISC 3: Rubber Soul (Original mono master): 14 tracks

* DISC 4: Rubber Soul (Original Capitol US album): 12 tracks

D2C-exclusive editions of the 5LP and 4CD Super Deluxe Box Sets, featuring an exclusive poster and set of art cards, are also available from the official Beatles Store, alongside a limited-edition Zoetrope picture disc.

Rubber Soul Special Edition Deluxe (30 tracks)

2LP

2LP on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl in a gatefold sleeve with 4-page insert abridged from the Super Deluxe book:

* LP1: Rubber Soul (New stereo mix): 14 tracks

* LP2: The Single, Demos and Sessions Highlights (Stereo): 16 tracks

2CD

2CD in digisleeve and slipcase, with a 40-page booklet abridged from the Super Deluxe book:

* DISC 1: Rubber Soul (New stereo mix): 14 tracks

* DISC 2: The Single, Demos and Sessions Highlights: 16 tracks

Rubber Soul Special Edition Standard (14 tracks)

1LP (New stereo mix) on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl

1LP (New stereo mix) on half-speed mastered 180-gram orange colour vinyl

1CD in digisleeve + 20-page booklet (New stereo mix)

Rubber Soul Blu-ray Edition: 16 tracks + 4 videos

1 Blu-ray disc

New stereo mix in hi-res 96kHz/24-bit audio, new Dolby Atmos mix, and four videos

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