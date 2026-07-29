The Haunt Announce 'The Ghost Tour'

(The Syndicate) Alt-rock sibling duo The Haunt have announced an upcoming headlining fall tour, The Ghost Tour, kicking off in Orlando, FL on September 18 ahead of their highly-anticipated sophomore record, Ghost, due October 30 via Nettwerk.
Produced with the band's signature blend of raw intensity and cinematic atmosphere, the track pairs deep, driving riffs with soaring melodies and emotionally charged performances.
The dynamic chemistry between Anastasia and Max creates a powerful balance of vulnerability and aggression, pulling listeners into a dark, immersive world that feels both haunting and anthemic. The Haunt continue to push their sound into heavier, more expansive territory while holding onto the emotional edge that sets them apart.
Produced by Kevin Thrasher, their most recent single "Worst Taste In Men", follows "Alone On Your Planet" "Favorite Way To Die" and "Ghost", establishing this new era of The Haunt and builds on the momentum of the band's debut full-length New Addiction, a relentless alt-rock release that confronted depression, anxiety, dead-end relationships, and the pressure-cooker realities of modern life. Produced by John Feldmann and Kevin Thrasher, the album's impact has only continued to grow through standout singles including "Own Me," "Going Under," "Bad Omen," "Teeth," "New Addiction," and "Masochistic Lovers" (feat. Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate). Find the tour dates here
Black Label Society Stars Fuel The Haunted North's 'Savage Ghost'
The Haunt Preview 'Ghost' Album With 'Worst Taste In Men' Stream
Lindsay Schoolcraft Streaming New Album 'Harrowing'
Watch The Haunt's 'Alone On Your Planet' Video
Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer
Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
Airbourne Team With Bryan Adams & Mutt Lange For 'Here She Comes'
Godsmack Expand Rise of Rock World Tour
The Haunt Announce 'The Ghost Tour'
Watch Kamelot's 'Godlike Alchemy' Video
Hear Dark Funeral's 'We Are The Apocalypse (Live in Stockholm)'
Jimmy Eat World and The Format To Rock The Hollywood Bowl
The Cramps Lost 1977 Album 'Gravest Gravy' To Finally Be Released
Ash Share Video For 'Girl From Mars' (Live From STABAL Studios)
Stand Atlantic Hitting The Road With Story Of The Year and Silverstein
The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' Newly Remixed and Expanded For Special Edition
Blue October's Catalog Surpasses 1.5 Billion Streams
Sons Of Silver Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Dreaming Dangerous'