The Haunt Announce 'The Ghost Tour'

(The Syndicate) Alt-rock sibling duo The Haunt have announced an upcoming headlining fall tour, The Ghost Tour, kicking off in Orlando, FL on September 18 ahead of their highly-anticipated sophomore record, Ghost, due October 30 via Nettwerk.

Produced with the band's signature blend of raw intensity and cinematic atmosphere, the track pairs deep, driving riffs with soaring melodies and emotionally charged performances.

The dynamic chemistry between Anastasia and Max creates a powerful balance of vulnerability and aggression, pulling listeners into a dark, immersive world that feels both haunting and anthemic. The Haunt continue to push their sound into heavier, more expansive territory while holding onto the emotional edge that sets them apart.

Produced by Kevin Thrasher, their most recent single "Worst Taste In Men", follows "Alone On Your Planet" "Favorite Way To Die" and "Ghost", establishing this new era of The Haunt and builds on the momentum of the band's debut full-length New Addiction, a relentless alt-rock release that confronted depression, anxiety, dead-end relationships, and the pressure-cooker realities of modern life. Produced by John Feldmann and Kevin Thrasher, the album's impact has only continued to grow through standout singles including "Own Me," "Going Under," "Bad Omen," "Teeth," "New Addiction," and "Masochistic Lovers" (feat. Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate). Find the tour dates here

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