Watch Kamelot's 'Godlike Alchemy' Video

(ASPR) Following the release of the triumphant debut single "Ashen World"-chosen as one of Revolver Magazine's best tracks of the week - Kamelot reveal the second single from their forthcoming masterpiece, Dark Asylum, out August 28 via Napalm Records.

The grandiose "Godlike Alchemy" emerges larger than life with its soaring string arrangements accompanying frontman Tommy Karevik's goosebump-inducing wails. Dynamically expansive and rhythmically infectious, the band flawlessly oscillates between ornate and brutal, with Thomas Youngblood wielding some serious melodic firepower in the solo and breakdown department. Biblical atmosphere with an anthemic chorus, "Godlike Alchemy" sees KAMELOT firing from all cylinders.

Singer Tommy Karevik on "Godlike Alchemy": "This song encapsulates the overarching theme of the Dark Asylum. What if you don't need to look outside of yourself to find peace and happiness... What if you already possess the power you need to heal and create the reality you want to see? What if we are all magical, powerful beings with unlimited potential? It's a mind boggling thought..."

Set within a shadowed Neo Victorian-era world, Dark Asylum invites listeners beyond the gates of RavenHill Asylum - an imposing institution once built as a grand cathedral, now repurposed into a place where science, faith, and madness uneasily coexist.

Kamelot pushes further into cinematic and atmospheric territory on Dark Asylum, diving deeper into theatrical darkness while preserving the signature hooks that define their sound. Candlelight trembles along towering arches and cold stone corridors as you are greeted familiar spectres: Avantasia mastermind Tobias Sammet, Eluveitie's Lea-Sophie Fischer, Visions of Atlantis' Clementine Delauney, Decessus frontwoman and current reigning Miss World Chile champion Ignacia Fernández, Rannveig Sif Sigurðardóttir and Sólveig Sara Leupold, and Billy King! Identity fractures, reality bends, and control slips into unseen hands, guiding its central figure through a descent into psychological darkness that ultimately leads toward transformation... and perhaps sanctuary. From the cinematic sweep of "Ashen World" to the introspective depth of "Sanctuary," and the layered mystique of "Ivy, My Dear," Dark Asylum unfolds as a fully immersive journey, blending orchestral grandeur, haunting melodies, and theatrical storytelling into one cohesive vision.

Will you find sanctuary?

Or will you wander its halls for eternity?

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