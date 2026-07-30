Hear AS-33's New Single 'Lay With You'

() South Carolina alternative rock trio AS-33 released their powerful new single, "Lay With You," on July 24, 2026 . Blending emotionally charged songwriting with soaring melodies, driving guitars, and modern hard rock intensity, the track marks another major step forward for one of the region's fastest-rising independent rock acts.

Drawing influence from bands such as Chevelle and Three Days Grace , AS-33 delivers a sound that balances raw emotion with explosive instrumentation. "Lay With You" showcases the band's ability to craft memorable hooks while exploring themes of vulnerability, connection, and perseverance through heartfelt lyrics and powerful performances.

The trio consists of Evan Kiernan on lead vocals and guitar, Brenden Tosti on drums, and Madison Darazs on bass and backing vocals. Together, the three musicians have developed a chemistry that fuels every performance, creating a sound that is both emotionally authentic and sonically impactful.

Produced by Will Baker , "Lay With You" captures the band's evolving musicianship while highlighting the polished production and dynamic arrangements that have become a defining characteristic of AS-33's music.

Reflecting on the release, the band shares: "We are excited to work with so many talented people during this process."

With "Lay With You," AS-33 continues building momentum as an emerging force in the alternative and hard rock scene, delivering music that connects with listeners through honesty, passion, and powerful performances.

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