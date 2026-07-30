IRIDIUM Share 'Endgame' Video As They Signs With Napalm Records

(ASPR) Hailing from London, UK, IRIDIUM are one of the most exciting new names in modern metalcore. Combining razor-sharp riffs and crushing breakdowns with atmospheric electronics and emotionally charged songwriting, the band has forged a sound that is both dynamic and forward-thinking. Their blend of technical precision, introspective lyricism, and uncompromising heaviness has quickly earned them a dedicated and rapidly growing fanbase.

Following the release of their EP HELL IS JUST A HALFWAY HOUSE earlier this year, IRIDIUM have surpassed 115,000 monthly Spotify listeners and amassed more than three million streams worldwide. Now, the band embarks on an exciting new chapter by signing with Napalm Records and unleashing "ENDGAME," their first single for the label.

IRIDIUM about the signing: "We are delighted to be working with Napalm Records. Napalm is renowned for its exceptional roster of heavy bands, and we are honored to be joining such a highly regarded team. It has always been our ambition to push IRIDIUM as far as it can go, and it's fantastic to be working with a label that shares our vision for the band."

With "ENDGAME," IRIDIUM continue to evolve their sound, seamlessly blending technical precision with emotional depth. Progressive riffing collides with soaring melodies before erupting into crushing, pit-ready breakdowns, while acoustic guitars and haunting clean vocals bring the track to a reflective close. Lyrically, "ENDGAME" explores existentialism, questioning whether there is more to life in the face of human corruption. The result is the band's most ambitious and emotionally powerful material to date.

IRIDIUM comment about the single: "Our first single with Napalm, "ENDGAME", takes the IRIDIUM sound further than ever before, combining our most technical riffs to date with the raw emotional energy established on HELL IS JUST A HALFWAY HOUSE. Touching on existentialism and grounded in personal experience, "ENDGAME" explores whether there can be more to life in the face of human corruption. This is a new chapter. The journey is just beginning."

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