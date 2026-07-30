Paul Schalda Expands Debut Album for 'Lately (Companions)'

(HGM) Indie folk singer/songwriter Paul Schalda is set to release a deluxe digital edition of his debut album; LATELY (COMPANIONS) is due out on August 6th via Skylark Soul Co.

The offering features four new songs, including "Between Two Cities," which is available now. The soulful, shimmering track was inspired by Schalda's move from hometown New York City to now-home, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

He commented, "The song confronts the emotions of what it's like to call multiple places 'home'. I had short stints in a couple of cities overseas and throughout the US. I do believe that even if we only visit a city, the people we meet and the energy we receive there stays with us and helps shape us as humans." In addition to the new songs, LATELY (COMPANIONS) also features "AFYL" - an alternate version of "Anything For Love," produced by Grammy Award-winning Adrian Quesada (The Black Pumas). Please see below for the track listing.

Additionally, Paul Schalda has been tapped as main support for indie rock icons Built To Spill. Those select tour dates kick off in mid-September and run through early October. Please see below for the itinerary.

Paul Schalda's debut solo album LATELY was released in November, 2025 via Skylark Soul Co and received rave reviews from the media. Dallas Observer declared, "The songs are smooth, moving and perfectly balance jazzy-folk instrumentation with Laurel Canyon-esque lyricism and vocals" while Glide Magazine avowed, "Schalda effortlessly fuses soul, folk, and country into something that is emotionally stirring with its poignant, personal lyrics and rich, layered vocals." Earlier this year, Schalda (via Skylark Soul Co) released a remixed version of the LATELY track, "Can You See Yourself With Me," produced by the Silver Skylarks and featuring fellow Staten Islander, legendary hiphop star, Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan), and Grammy Award-winning DJ Menace. The song seamlessly blends seemingly disparate genres. Check out the video here.

Paul Schalda's storied music career began in his hometown of Staten Island, New York. Growing up one of three rowdy boys, he was raised on doo-wop melodies courtesy of his father, who was in the band The Montereys. Schalda has called Dallas/Fort Worth home for nearly a decade now, having moved there with his family in 2017. Schalda met Skylark Soul Co-founder Jeff "Skin" Wade (1/2 of producing team Silver Skylarks with Danny Balis) through Luke Sardello, owner of Josey Records and the other half of Skylark Soul Co and quickly developed a strong bond. "None of this would be possible without them," says Schalda.

Schalda has toured the world in support of a wide-ranging discography that includes HALF THE TIME as part of the band Pablo, three releases on Big Crown Records as Paul & the Tall Trees and on Las Los's (with Max Shrager) self-titled release in 2024. He has also played guitar in The Extradonaires, supporting Charles Bradley on tour. Schalda also spends time touring as a member of The Sha La Das, alongside his aforementioned brothers (William Schalda Jr. and Carmine Schalda) and their father, Bill "Pops" Schalda. The band recently released the album YOUR PICTURE on Diamond West Records, in January 2026 and have supported The Budos Band on tour.

In 2024, Schalda celebrated two decades of making music with the release LIVE FROM NILES CITY which featured songs from all his projects throughout the years, finally releasing music under his own name for the first time ever. His debut solo album, LATELY, was released in November, 2025 on Skylark Soul Co and is produced by Skin Wade and Robert Ellis.

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