Stevie Nicks Biography 'Lessons & Lace' Release Event Announced

(Charm School) Acclaimed music and culture journalist Rachel Brodsky will release her debut book titled Lessons & Lace, a Stevie Nicks biography due out September 15 via Harmony/Penguin Random House.

Revered for meticulous reporting and unparalleled creativity throughout Rachel's career, Lessons & Lace is a completely unique take on a biography. Structured according to different themes -- rather than chronologically -- each chapter centers on a different life lesson that Stevie has absorbed and later dispensed wisdom on.

Today, Rachel has announced an NYC book release event at P&T Knitwear on Sept 17, moderated by Rolling Stone Senior Journalist, Angie Martoccio. This event comes just after the previously announced in-store event at Book Soup in Los Angeles on Sept 15 (release day!), moderated by Los Angeles Times Pop Critic, Mikael Wood. Stay tuned for additional book tour appearances.

Stevie Nicks is rock's own Patron Saint of Lessons Learned. But in order to reach this point she had to endure a world that underestimated, misunderstood, dismissed, and mocked her. She battled sexist narratives, helped popularize a struggling mid-level rock band, became a successful solo act, and beat addiction, all while staying connected to her creativity, authenticity, and mysticism. Drawing from archival first-person interviews and insights from people in Stevie Nicks' world, Lessons & Lace chronicles her remarkable story with notable quotes to inspire hard-learned, life-changing lessons.

Illustrated with gorgeous full-color line drawings, Lessons & Lace is a tribute to a woman, style icon, prolific writer, and unapologetic romantic who chases happiness and values the space to honestly and authentically be herself. Through Stevie's life and lessons, you'll feel encouraged to embrace your own wild (and perhaps witchy) heart.

"Just dance. This will pass. Love will find a way. It always does."

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