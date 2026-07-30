Trapeze Debut Album Coming

(Chipster) Deko Entertainment is proud to announce the release of Trapeze, the self-titled debut album from legendary British rock band Trapeze, arriving this October on 180-gram blue vinyl and limited to just 500 copies worldwide.

Originally released in 1970 and produced by John Lodge of The Moody Blues, Trapeze captured the band's early psychedelic and progressive rock sound before they evolved into the hard-rock powerhouse that would go on to influence generations of musicians.

Formed in 1969, Trapeze originally featured former The Montanas members John Jones (trumpet, vocals) and Terry Rowley (keyboards), alongside former Finders Keepers members Glenn Hughes (bass, vocals, piano), Mel Galley (guitar, vocals), and Dave Holland (drums). Following the release of their debut album, Jones and Rowley departed the group, leaving Hughes, Galley, and Holland to continue as a trio.

The band's legacy extends far beyond this groundbreaking debut. Glenn Hughes would go on to join Deep Purple and later be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the legendary group. Mel Galley would become a member of Whitesnake, while Dave Holland would achieve international success with Judas Priest.

Fans can listen to the original version of "Send Me No More Letters" below:

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