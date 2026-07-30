Twin Temple Make Their Late Night Television Debut

(The Syndicate) Last night Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo Twin Temple made their late night television debut, performing new single "Haunt Me" live on 'The Daily Show', along with an interview with host Jordan Klepper.

"Haunt Me" - out today - is the second single from the duo's recently announced third record, DOOMED LOVERS, due October 9 via their own Pentagrammaton Records. With it Twin Temple announced they have been added to support Jack White at the Hollywood Palladium on September 29, expanded West Coast headlining dates due to popular demand, in addition to previously announced dates supporting Danzig.

Discussing "Haunt Me," Twin Temples Alexandra and Zachary James offered, "'Haunt Me' is a gothic love song about fear, obsession, dread and jealousy, with nods to classic American gospel, 1960s rock n roll and the blues. It romanticizes the terrifying nightmares your lover brings, and the paradox of never wanting them to stop haunting you."

DOOMED LOVERS marks Twin Temple's boldest chapter yet. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Shooter Jennings at the iconic Studio 3 at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the album continues the band's commitment to classic analog recording while expanding its sonic palette with lush orchestral arrangements performed by a 37-piece orchestra. Alexandra and Zachary spoke with Rolling Stone about the record and the recent controversy around being abruptly dropped from live dates supporting Charley Crockett due to their use of Satanic imagery.

Born from one of the darkest periods in the band's personal lives, DOOMED LOVERS is their most intimate and emotionally revealing work to date. Expanding the cinematic scope of their unmistakable sound while remaining rooted in the timeless traditions of early rock 'n' roll, the album stands as the band's most ambitious and fully realized artistic statement yet.

Regarding the record, Twin Temple adds, "We poured everything into this new record that we made with Shooter. We wanted to push ourselves creatively and expand the production further than we have before, drawing inspiration from the lush orchestral productions of Roy Orbison, The Ronettes, and The Shangri-Las, and added in some Countrypolitan flair. We brought in some incredible musicians like Matt Chamberlain and Jay Bellerose, and a 37-piece orchestra. We wanted to make something as beautiful as we possibly could - of course with our dark spin on things."

The truth is, this album was made during one of the darkest periods of our lives. We had been struggling with grief, health issues, addiction, and depression. But day by day, going into Sunset Sound, making music with incredible people who believed in us, and being surrounded by that creativity slowly brought us back to life. We started smiling and laughing again. I was becoming alive again. It connected us to why we fell in love with music in the first place and became our most personal album yet."

Too bold for some, irresistible for others, Twin Temple have become cultural provocateurs and one of music's most talked about cross over acts. They have garnered widespread coverage from publications including Rolling Stone, NME, Billboard, American Songwriter, Stereogum, Consequence, Revolver, Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Loudwire, SF Chronicle, LA Times, and countless others, intrigued by their uncompromising artistic vision, and sparking conversations about artistic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of expression, censorship, and the role of controversy in art, and on a broader sense, the wider role art plays within the cultural landscape.

In an era of imitation, Twin Temple remains wholly original; a band that has carved out an entirely new musical subgenre, defied expectations at every turn, and continues to prove that the Devil really does have all the best songs.

Tour Dates:

09/09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

09/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port %

09/12 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center %

09/14 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore %

09/16 - Oklahoma, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

09/17 - Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live

09/18 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

09/20 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust Credit Union %

09/22 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

09/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal

09/24 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

09/26 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center %

09/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $

09/30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

10/02 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/04 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/05 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/06 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/08 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

% Danzig

$ Jack White

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