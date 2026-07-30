Watch Train's 'Mad Dog in the Fog' Video

() Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling, San Francisco band Train unveils their latest single "Mad Dog in the Fog". The highly anticipated song is the title track from Train's forthcoming 12th studio album, Mad Dog in the Fog, out August 28, 2026 via Columbia Records.

On Mad Dog in the Fog, Train returns to the city where it all began. Named after a beloved San Francisco neighborhood bar, the album is an ode to the city, celebrating the place, community, and spirit that have remained central to Train's identity over the last three decades.

In a fitting full-circle moment, the band returned to the very same bar to film the title track's accompanying music video, surrounded by the memories of where it all started. The video captures both the energy of Train today and their enduring connection to San Francisco, performing in the same intimate space that witnessed the band's beginnings and helped shape their earliest days.

Of the album, frontman Pat Monahan shares: "It's been over four years since our last album, and we channeled a special energy into this record that really defines all parts of who we are as a band. Mad Dog in the Fog is one of the first places in San Francisco where Train came together as a band. It was the first venue to pay us to play, and its owner, Cyril, has been one of our biggest champions from the beginning. So it only felt right to name this album in its honor."

He adds, of the new song: "The title track is out everywhere now, so pull up a stool, grab yourself a drink and give it a listen. If you've been with us since the beginning, you might even catch a few familiar names along the way."

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