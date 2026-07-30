XCOMM Added To Guns N' Roses Final North American Tour Stop

() Adding to a rapidly expanding live resume that already includes shows with Foo Fighters, Dethklok and Militarie Gun and festival performances at Louder Than Life, the Punk Rock Museum's Third Birthday Parking Lot show and Sick New World, XCOMM kick off their new run of shows playing The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim on August 28 before taking over Dr. Strange Records in Rancho Cucamonga for a free in-store performance and signing on August 29.

September brings a performance at Seattle's Bumbershoot Festival on September 5th, followed by a newly announced show as main support to Guns N' Roses at the final North American stop of their 2026 World Tour at Truist Park on September 19th, a September 11 headline show at Proyecto in Downtown Los Angeles.

In October, XCOMM join The Dillinger Escape Plan for two of the band's final Calculating Infinity performances, hitting Revolution Hall in Portland on October 25, Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on October 26.

XCOMM Upcoming Live Shows

August 28 | Anaheim, Ca | The Parish At House Of Blues Anaheim

August 29 | Rancho Cucamonga, Ca | Dr. Strange Records

September 5 | Seattle, Wa | Bumbershoot Festival

September 11 | Los Angeles, Ca | Proyecto

September 19th | Atlanta, GA | Truist Park W/ Guns N' Roses

October 25 | Portland, Or | Revolution Hall W/ The Dillinger Escape Plan

October 26 | Vancouver, Bc | Commodore Ballroom W/ The Dillinger Escape Plan

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