Donnie Vie Releases Remixed And Expanded 'Beautiful Things' Album

(Earshot) For more than four decades, Donnie Vie has remained one of rock music's most distinctive melodic voices-a songwriter capable of balancing emotional honesty with towering hooks, timeless power-pop craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity.

Today, Wicked Cool Records proudly releases the definitive edition of Beautiful Things, presenting the acclaimed solo album in a newly remastered and expanded format complete with two bonus tracks: "Instant Karma" and "All My Favorite Things."

Known as the co-founder, vocalist, songwriter, and creative force behind Enuff Z'Nuff, Vie helped define the band's unmistakable blend of Beatles-inspired melody, glam-rock swagger, and emotionally charged songwriting. His work produced enduring rock-radio staples like "Fly High Michelle" and "New Thing," songs that earned heavy MTV rotation and established him as one of the most gifted melodic songwriters of his generation.

While his work with Enuff Z'Nuff built his reputation, Vie's solo catalog revealed an even more personal and expansive side of his artistry. Across acclaimed releases including Just Enough!, The White Album, Wrapped Around My Middle Finger, and Beautiful Things, he has continued to refine a sound rooted in classic songwriting tradition while fearlessly documenting the highs and lows of his life through music.

Originally released independently, Beautiful Things quickly became a favorite among longtime fans but never received the wide-reaching release many felt it deserved. Now, fully remastered and officially released by Wicked Cool Records, the album finally receives the spotlight it has long earned while offering fans two additional songs that further enrich one of the strongest entries in Vie's solo catalog.

"I'm a pretty transparent artist. I put it all out there, and my work usually reflects the state of my mind at the time, and much of it became pretty dark," says Vie. "With Beautiful Things, instead I put it all ON there, and I can't imagine it getting much brighter. Haha."

The album's title perfectly captures its spirit. Warm, melodic, hopeful, and deeply human, Beautiful Things finds Vie embracing optimism without sacrificing the emotional depth that has long defined his songwriting. Throughout the record, he balances vulnerability and resilience, crafting songs that feel both intensely personal and universally relatable.

The title track serves as a fitting centerpiece-an uplifting anthem built on luminous melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and the kind of effortless songwriting that has become Vie's trademark. Rather than dwelling on past struggles, the song celebrates gratitude, healing, and the beauty that can emerge after difficult chapters. It stands among the most positive and life-affirming recordings of Vie's career.

The newly added bonus tracks, "Instant Karma" and "All My Favorite Things," make this the most complete edition of Beautiful Things to date, giving longtime fans an added reason to revisit the album while introducing new listeners to one of melodic rock's most underrated songwriters. Stream or purchase here

To celebrate the album's release, Donnie will now perform a special Beautiful Things release show on September 18 at The Cutting Room in New York City. The event has been rescheduled from its original August 8 date due to a scheduling conflict. Previously purchased tickets will be honored, and fans unable to attend the new date may request refunds by contacting [email protected].

The evening has also expanded to include Marc Ribler and the Disciples of Soul: A Tribute to Bad Company, featuring Bad Company co-founder Simon Kirke, making for an unforgettable night celebrating classic rock and one of melodic rock's most beloved songwriters.

Upcoming Dates

September 18 - The Cutting Room - New York, NY (Beautiful Things Release Celebration)

Featuring Marc Ribler and the Disciples of Soul: A Tribute to Bad Company with Simon Kirke

Related Stories

Donnie Vie Bringing 'Beautiful Things' To The Masses

Donnie Vie Returns With Wicked Cool Single 'Plain Jane'

Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show

Enuff Z'Nuff Icon Donnie Vie Was Told He Going To Die 2021 In Review

News > Donnie Vie