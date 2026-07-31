Framing Hanley Streaming New Album 'Do You Feel Guilty Being Okay?'

(Lavoro Media) Framing Hanley today release their fifth studio album entitled, do you feel guilty being okay?. The title itself is the kind that stops you before you've heard a single note, and that's the point. The record isn't about crisis, it's about what happens after the crisis passes and you're still standing there waiting to feel like it's allowed.

"No label, no filter, nobody telling us what a Framing Hanley album is supposed to sound like. This is the album we always wanted to make, and it asks a question I think everybody's quietly carrying around. I didn't make this record to prove "we're back." I made it because the songs wouldn't leave me alone. "do you feel guilty being okay?" is the most honest thing we've ever put our name on." - Kenneth Nixon of Framing Hanley

Folding in electronic textures, R&B, and jazzy detours alongside the heavier, chest-caving energy the band built its reputation on, the group has widened their sonic palette enlisting the album's Producer Richard Wicander (Fire from the Gods) and in the process have pulled from inspirations as far ranging as Glassjaw, Childish Gambino, and Jason Isbell.

The driving new single, "Gimme Gimme," sets the tone of the album with its raw honesty and emotion. "'Gimme Gimme' is really the emotional center of the album,' adds Nixon. "It's what it feels like to sit at a table with someone you love and realize you're dining with a ghost. The album asks if you feel guilty being okay. This song is what happens right before you get there."

Do you feel guilty being okay? Framing Hanley doesn't have a clean answer. That's kind of the whole record. Stream / Share the album here.

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