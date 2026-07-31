John Coffey Announce New Album With 'It's You' Video

(ASPR) John Coffey have announced their new studio album, Not Alone, out October 9 via Long Branch Records. Not Alone is about the power of connection. About discovering that there are other people who feel what you feel.

Whether you find that connection through a partner, a friend, a helpline, or a room full of people feeling the same music. Talking helps. Singing helps. Screaming along helps. Alongside the album announcement, John Coffey have also unveiled their powerful new single "It's You."

"Sometimes we meet someone who reminds us that we're not alone. Someone who sees us, understands us, and makes us feel that our experiences truly matter," comments the band. "'It's you' is not a love song to one person, but a celebration of human connection. It's dedicated to everyone who deserves to know they matter, and to those who make a difference in another person's life, often without even realizing it."

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