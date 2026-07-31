Plain White T's Revisit 'Hey There Delilah' With LOLO

(ASPR) Plain White T's have teamed up with LOLO for a new version of their smash hit song "Hey There Delilah." The band released "Hey There Delilah" on May 9, 2006, and 21 years later, it hasn't just endured; it has become one of the most timeless love songs of the 2000s.

The track has now surpassed 2.5 billion streams, was a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, and earned two Grammy nominations, but its real story is longevity: A stripped-down, simple but powerful, pre-social media love song that continues to connect across generations. In an era before FaceTime and Instagram stories, "Hey There Delilah" defined long-distance relationships. It continues to resurface through covers, viral reinterpretations, and Gen Z discovery. It's not just nostalgia - it's one of the last true monoculture love songs still actively finding new audiences. Now, the band is giving the song another boost with a new version featuring labelmate and acclaimed pop-rock artist LOLO.

In this fresh re-telling, LOLO offers Delilah's POV in her honeyed voice, giving it another lyrical lean and a gorgeous layer of harmonizing. It's a full circle moment for the singer, as she released a version providing Delilah's perspective in 2020 and it exploded on TikTok. Now, the T's have given her the chance to make it official with them. Fans finally have a version of the song where Delilah is literally heard alongside the protagonist. The back and forth is just breathtaking and beautiful, and something instantly familiar is made thrillingly new.

"I think everyone who grew up with 'Hey There Delilah' wondered at some point who Delilah really was. I know I did," explains LOLO. "Never in my wildest dreams would I think that she could be me one day! This song has been part of my life for as long as I can remember' I even sung it at my camp talent show as a kid. In 2020, I wrote a response from Delilah's POV that blew up on TikTok, so being invited by the Plain White T's to officially reimagine the song six years later feels unbelievably full circle (and very surreal)! It's truly an honor to be part of such an iconic song's next chapter and i'm so grateful to help tell Delilah's story in a new way."

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