Stream Five Finger Death Punch's New Album 'Legacy'

(ASPR) Twenty years and 10 albums into one of the most successful hard rock careers of the modern era, Five Finger Death Punch today released Legacy, the record the band regards as the definitive statement of everything they are.

The album arrives on the heels of current single "Eye Of The Storm," delivering the band's 18th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, extending their own record for the most consecutive No. 1s in the chart's 45-year history. Few bands reach a 20th anniversary. Fewer still reach it at the height of their commercial power.

Revolver praised the track's blend of battering riffs and melody driven by Ivan Moody's introspective vocal performance, while Loudwire called it "a furious opening statement for the new album cycle."

Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory left no doubt about where Legacy stands in the band's catalog: "This album is our loud and clear answer to the question of whether a band can stay true to the signature sound that has become the soundtrack to millions of fans' daily lives and still write something new and exciting. Legacy is an absolute monster, an unapologetic monument to how far we've come, and a clear signal that we're not even thinking about slowing down. If you asked me to pick the one record that best represents the essence of this band, I would hand you this one."

Alongside the album, the band today unleashes new song "Nails In The Coffin". Bathory offered his perspective on the track: "Ivan never defines the meaning of his lyrics. He doesn't want to rob the fans of their own interpretation, so a song means whatever it's supposed to mean to each listener. That's by design, and I love that about him. But to me, 'Nails In The Coffin' is about burying the things that tried to bury us. Every doubt, every prediction that we wouldn't last, every catastrophe that was supposed to be the last nail in our coffin. 20 years later, we are still here and we're the ones holding the hammer."

Stream or purchase the album here

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