Tim Montana Releases New Album Featuring Slash, Billy F Gibbons, Charlie Sheen & More

(The Syndicate) Welcome to the entire state of Tim Montana. The new album, Entire State Of Tim Montana, named by none other than actor Charlie Sheen, is available across all digital streaming platforms today, July 31 via BMG.

Tim Montana has built a reputation for delivering unapologetically loud, high-energy songs driven by blistering guitar riffs, raw vocals, and a rebellious, blue-collar attitude.

Blending Southern rock swagger with modern hard-rock production, Montana's sound truly bridges the worlds of various genres, earning him a growing audience across multiple formats. His music reflects the rugged independence of the American West, with lyrics rooted in hard work, freedom, and living life on your own terms. The sixteen tracks on the record feature some assists from music's heaviest hitters including Jerry Cantrell, Slash, Billy F Gibbons and include cameos from Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen, and Robert Patrick as well.

"This record is a collision of my heroes and my scars, the loudest moments I've ever lived and the quiet truths I couldn't outrun," Montana shares, and continues, "Don't worry there's some fun moments too. It's not over-polished, it's not safe, but it's exactly who I am."

Stream the album here

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