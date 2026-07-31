Watch Miss May I's 'Hand Me A Halo' Video

(ASPR) Miss May I will drop their new album NO PLACE FOR ME on October 2 via Solid State Records. Today, the band also has issued the video for "HAND ME A HALO."

The song is gritty and guitar-forward, powered by phlegmatic and furious vocals that will make even the finest hairs on your neck stand on end and it's anchored by a memorable melody that just won't quit. The song is like the very halo referenced in the lyrics - and it's what fans want to be handed.

"'Hand Me A Halo' tells the self-narrative of losing one's sense of self and dealing with the intrusive thoughts that come with it," says Benton. "This song came from our own confusion and loss of identity through the changing seasons of life. The fear can be constant, leaving you to question if you just want someone to hand you a halo."

Regarding the album, the singer reveals it was a truly cathartic process to write and record it, saying, "No Place For Me is everything I've felt for a long time but never had the words for. Writing it taught me who I actually am even when that hurt to look at. It's a full journey: Where it started, what I discovered, and where I am today." These are the tentpole concepts of the album and are why fans are going to connect with it on a level so deep, it touches marrow.

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