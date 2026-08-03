Breaking Benjamin Take 'Something Wicked' To No. 1

(The Syndicate) Breaking Benjamin have scored another career milestone as their latest single, "Something Wicked," reaches No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, earning the band its ninth career No. 1.

The haunting track, which the band debuted at Welcome To Rockville earlier this year, serves as the latest preview of the band's forthcoming full-length album. Marked by their signature blend of atmospheric tension, thunderous instrumentation, and raw emotional weight, "Something Wicked" finds Breaking Benjamin pushing deeper into a new darker sonic territory, while remaining unmistakably Breaking Benjamin.

Since its release, "Something Wicked" has already amassed nearly 11 million streams globally and topped the Apple Music and iTunes Rock charts in its first week of release, further underscoring Breaking Benjamin's enduring impact and continued dominance in the hard rock landscape.

Upon this latest single's release, the band shared, "Something Wicked is a quick look into our influences both musically and thematically. We challenged ourselves especially hard on this record and on this song. We pushed every boundary we've previously had as far as it will go, then pushed a little more. Something Wicked was the result."

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