.

Breaking Benjamin Take 'Something Wicked' To No. 1

08-03-2026
Breaking Benjamin Take 'Something Wicked' To No. 1

(The Syndicate) Breaking Benjamin have scored another career milestone as their latest single, "Something Wicked," reaches No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, earning the band its ninth career No. 1.

The haunting track, which the band debuted at Welcome To Rockville earlier this year, serves as the latest preview of the band's forthcoming full-length album. Marked by their signature blend of atmospheric tension, thunderous instrumentation, and raw emotional weight, "Something Wicked" finds Breaking Benjamin pushing deeper into a new darker sonic territory, while remaining unmistakably Breaking Benjamin.

Since its release, "Something Wicked" has already amassed nearly 11 million streams globally and topped the Apple Music and iTunes Rock charts in its first week of release, further underscoring Breaking Benjamin's enduring impact and continued dominance in the hard rock landscape.

Upon this latest single's release, the band shared, "Something Wicked is a quick look into our influences both musically and thematically. We challenged ourselves especially hard on this record and on this song. We pushed every boundary we've previously had as far as it will go, then pushed a little more. Something Wicked was the result."

Related Stories
Breaking Benjamin Take 'Something Wicked' To No. 1

Breaking Benjamin Revisit Welcome To Rockville With 'Something Wicked' Lyric Video

Breaking Benjamin Share 'Something Wicked'

Creed Recruit Breaking Benjamin, Sevendust And More For Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise

Breaking Benjamin Announce 2026 Tour with Chevelle, Starset, and Kami Kehoe

News > Breaking Benjamin

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day Two Report

On The Record: Gary Stewart - One Track Mind

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report

Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer

Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour

Latest News

The Maine Celebrating 20th Anniversary With The Return Of The 8123 Fest

Sharon Osbourne On Ozzfest's Return In 2027

Megadeth Announce Breakout: Hibernation of the Nations Tour

Breaking Benjamin Take 'Something Wicked' To No. 1

Gibson Garage Coming To Las Vegas

Watch Future Palace's 'Nixy' Video

Television's 'Marquee Moon' Set For Special High-Fidelity Reissues

Watch Stryper's 'Ashes To Roses' Lyric Video

Watch Blacklist Union's 'Madame Butterfly' Video

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul Roadshow Screenings Coming

The Who In The Studio For 'Who's Next' Anniversary

Watch Albert Bouchard's 'Four Winds Bar' Video