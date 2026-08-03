Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul Roadshow Screenings Coming

(BHM) Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul, the highly acclaimed full-length feature documentary exploring the life and work of the late, great Gregg Allman, is set for over 40 one-night-only screenings in diverse venues across the United States, offering fans a unique opportunity to see the film on a big screen with a maximum fidelity sound system. The roadshow presentations will begin on September 1 in venues ranging in size from the 70-capacity Capricorn Sound Studios in Macon, GA, to the 4,500-capacity Fox Theater in Atlanta, GA.
The idea for the roadshow screenings came to fruition when lead film producer Michael Lehman told Northstar Artists agency owner Kevin Daly that he wanted this film to be seen by as many people as possible to honor his longtime friend and client, Gregg Allman. With that in mind, Lehman and Daly decided to offer the film to Performing Arts Centers, Rock Clubs, Casinos, outdoor venues, and Theaters of all sizes. They concluded that, due to the nature of the film, Allman Brothers Band fans and lovers of music will want to see this film on the big screen with a professional PA system in venues that, in many cases, had presented live performances from Allman, Dickey Betts, Jaimoe, or the Allman Brothers Band themselves.
They also decided to create opportunities for presenters to add film intros and post-show Q&A'swith Director James Keach and/or Lead Producer Michael Lehman, and/or appropriate musical guests among other ideas. With that in mind, Q&A sessions with Lehman are confirmed for several screenings, including in Aspen, CO; Tarrytown, NY; South Orange, NJ; and Mohegan Sun. James Keach will speak at the screening in San Francisco at the Presidio Theatre and both Lehman and Keach are slated to speak at the screening in Austin, TX at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater on October 20, 2026.
Additional screenings will be announced monthly and take place worldwide until December 8, 2027 (Allman's 80th Birthday). $2 from tickets sold for all screenings of Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul will benefit the Gregg Allman Scholarship Funds or a local charitable organization dedicated to supporting live music.
"It is incredibly rewarding to bring Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul to audiences around the country," says Michael Lehman, Lead Film Producer and longtime manager of Gregg Allman. "Having the opportunity to share stories about making the film and my years managing Gregg will make the evening especially meaningful. I hope the attendees leave with an even deeper appreciation for Gregg's extraordinary music, his remarkable life, and the legacy he continues to inspire.
"I truly believe Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul should be experienced more like a live concert than a traditional film. The music of Gregg and the Allman Brothers Band is the heartbeat of this experience and presenting it in a live venue transforms it into a shared event. It gives audiences the chance to gather with friends, enjoy a beverage, browse exclusive merchandise, and celebrate Gregg's incredible legacy together as a community. That's what makes these screenings so special - they're not just watching a film, they're participating in an unforgettable musical event."
GREGG ALLMAN: THE MUSIC OF MY SOUL -
ONE-NIGHT-ONLY SCREENINGS 2026-2027
SEPTEMBER
1 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge
https://nectarlounge.com/events/calendar/
2 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House **
https://aspenshowtix.com/event/wheeler-presents-greg-allman-the-music-of-my-soul/
2 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric
https://thelyricoxford.com/calendar/
3 - Victor, ID - Pierre's Theatre
https://www.pierrestheatre.com/
4 - Carson City, NV - The Swan Music Hall
https://thenashvilleclub.com/the-swan-live-music-calendar/
4 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theater
https://www.uptowntheatrenapa.com/
6 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
https://www.fremontslo.com/
11 - Portland, ME - The Hills Arts
https://www.thehillarts.me/calendar
11 - Jonesborough, TN - Jackson Theatre
https://thejacksontheatre.com/calendar/
11 - Omaha, NE - Guitars and Cadillacs Omaha Granary Green
https://www.guitarsandcadillacs.com/store/events-1/
12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
https://thestateroompresents.com/the-state-room
12 - Auburn, NY - Auburn Public Theater
https://auburnpublictheater.org/events/
15 - New York, NY - The Cutting Room
https://thecuttingroomnyc.com/calendar/
16 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
https://www.tokenlounge.com/
17 - Pottstown, PA - The SunnyBrook Ballroom at SoulJoel's
https://souljoels.com/upcoming-events/
18 - Los Angeles, CA - GRAMMY Museum ##
https://grammymuseum.org/programs/
18 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage
https://kentstage.org/events/
19 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
https://tickets.knuckleheadskc.com/
19 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
https://www.thefillmorenola.com/shows
24 - Prestonsburg, KY - Mountain Arts Center
https://macarts.com/event-list/
24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
https://theorangepeel.net/events/
25 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre
https://www.towertheatrefresno.com/
25 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall *
https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/
25 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn
https://capricorn.tixr.com/
26 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn
https://capricorn.tixr.com/
27 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn
https://capricorn.tixr.com/
30 - South Orange, NJ - South Orange Performing Arts Center #
https://www.sopacnow.org/calendar/?exclude=&month=September+2026
OCTOBER
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Omni Max at Kaman Science Center
https://kaminsciencecenter.org/calendar/
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Omni Max at Kaman Science Center
https://kaminsciencecenter.org/calendar/
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Omni Max at Kaman Science Center
https://kaminsciencecenter.org/calendar/
4 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Community Theater
https://www.shucommunitytheatre.org/allevents
4 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley
https://www.3rdandlindsley.com/calendar/
7 - Savannah, GA - Lucas Theatre for the Arts *
https://www.lucastheatre.com/events
11 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn
https://acornlive.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SPd000004V2PpMAK
11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
https://manshiptheatre.org/calendar
17 - Lichfield Park, AZ - Hilltop Theatre
https://hilltop.aguafria.org/agua-fria-high-school-calendar?cal_date=2026-10-01
20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live **
https://www.acllive.com/event/2026-10-20-gregg-allman-the-music-of-my-soul-screening-at-8-pm?utm_campaign=acllive_shows&utm_medium=organicsocial&utm_source=insta&utm_audience=mofu_&utm_content=product_gregg_allman_102026_onsale
24 - Carmel, CA - Golden Bough Playhouse/PacRep
https://www.pacrep.org/golden-bough-events
25 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Theater
https://www.axs.com/events/1521593/gregg-allman-the-music-of-my-soul-tickets?hash=p0tfzKrj5PqpFrs9tStz19rzuecG98D-yd0jVVfepF4
NOVEMBER
4 - Cambridge, MA - Arrow Street Arts ***
https://www.arrowstarts.org/shows
8 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
https://www.ccanh.com/show/26000779
8 - Uncasville, CT - Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun #
https://www.comixroadhouse.com/calendar
27 - Macon, GA - The Piedmont Grand Opera House
https://thegrandmacon.tixr.com/
DECEMBER
5 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn
https://capricorn.tixr.com/
8 - Madison, WI - Atwood Music Hall
https://www.theatwoodmusichall.com/shows
12 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn
https://capricorn.tixr.com/
17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
https://www.axs.com/events/1542179/gregg-allman-the-music-of-my-soul-tickets?skin=pabst
19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts *
https://www.kravis.org/performance-calendar/rinker-playhouse/
23 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn
https://thegrandmacon.tixr.com/
MARCH 2027
18 - San Francisco, CA - Presidio Theatre ##
https://www.presidiotheatre.org/shows
* Q&A Session w/ Michael Lehman
** Q&A Session w/ Michael Lehman & James Keach
*** Q&A Session w/ Michael Lehman & Bert Holman
# - Q&A Session w/ Michael Lehman & Alan Paul
## - Q&A Session w/ James Keach
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