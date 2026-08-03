Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul Roadshow Screenings Coming

(BHM) Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul, the highly acclaimed full-length feature documentary exploring the life and work of the late, great Gregg Allman, is set for over 40 one-night-only screenings in diverse venues across the United States, offering fans a unique opportunity to see the film on a big screen with a maximum fidelity sound system. The roadshow presentations will begin on September 1 in venues ranging in size from the 70-capacity Capricorn Sound Studios in Macon, GA, to the 4,500-capacity Fox Theater in Atlanta, GA.

The idea for the roadshow screenings came to fruition when lead film producer Michael Lehman told Northstar Artists agency owner Kevin Daly that he wanted this film to be seen by as many people as possible to honor his longtime friend and client, Gregg Allman. With that in mind, Lehman and Daly decided to offer the film to Performing Arts Centers, Rock Clubs, Casinos, outdoor venues, and Theaters of all sizes. They concluded that, due to the nature of the film, Allman Brothers Band fans and lovers of music will want to see this film on the big screen with a professional PA system in venues that, in many cases, had presented live performances from Allman, Dickey Betts, Jaimoe, or the Allman Brothers Band themselves.

They also decided to create opportunities for presenters to add film intros and post-show Q&A'swith Director James Keach and/or Lead Producer Michael Lehman, and/or appropriate musical guests among other ideas. With that in mind, Q&A sessions with Lehman are confirmed for several screenings, including in Aspen, CO; Tarrytown, NY; South Orange, NJ; and Mohegan Sun. James Keach will speak at the screening in San Francisco at the Presidio Theatre and both Lehman and Keach are slated to speak at the screening in Austin, TX at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater on October 20, 2026.

Additional screenings will be announced monthly and take place worldwide until December 8, 2027 (Allman's 80th Birthday). $2 from tickets sold for all screenings of Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul will benefit the Gregg Allman Scholarship Funds or a local charitable organization dedicated to supporting live music.

"It is incredibly rewarding to bring Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul to audiences around the country," says Michael Lehman, Lead Film Producer and longtime manager of Gregg Allman. "Having the opportunity to share stories about making the film and my years managing Gregg will make the evening especially meaningful. I hope the attendees leave with an even deeper appreciation for Gregg's extraordinary music, his remarkable life, and the legacy he continues to inspire.

"I truly believe Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul should be experienced more like a live concert than a traditional film. The music of Gregg and the Allman Brothers Band is the heartbeat of this experience and presenting it in a live venue transforms it into a shared event. It gives audiences the chance to gather with friends, enjoy a beverage, browse exclusive merchandise, and celebrate Gregg's incredible legacy together as a community. That's what makes these screenings so special - they're not just watching a film, they're participating in an unforgettable musical event."

GREGG ALLMAN: THE MUSIC OF MY SOUL -

ONE-NIGHT-ONLY SCREENINGS 2026-2027

SEPTEMBER

1 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

https://nectarlounge.com/events/calendar/

2 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House **

https://aspenshowtix.com/event/wheeler-presents-greg-allman-the-music-of-my-soul/

2 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric

https://thelyricoxford.com/calendar/

3 - Victor, ID - Pierre's Theatre

https://www.pierrestheatre.com/

4 - Carson City, NV - The Swan Music Hall

https://thenashvilleclub.com/the-swan-live-music-calendar/

4 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theater

https://www.uptowntheatrenapa.com/

6 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

https://www.fremontslo.com/

11 - Portland, ME - The Hills Arts

https://www.thehillarts.me/calendar

11 - Jonesborough, TN - Jackson Theatre

https://thejacksontheatre.com/calendar/

11 - Omaha, NE - Guitars and Cadillacs Omaha Granary Green

https://www.guitarsandcadillacs.com/store/events-1/

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

https://thestateroompresents.com/the-state-room

12 - Auburn, NY - Auburn Public Theater

https://auburnpublictheater.org/events/

15 - New York, NY - The Cutting Room

https://thecuttingroomnyc.com/calendar/

16 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

https://www.tokenlounge.com/

17 - Pottstown, PA - The SunnyBrook Ballroom at SoulJoel's

https://souljoels.com/upcoming-events/

18 - Los Angeles, CA - GRAMMY Museum ##

https://grammymuseum.org/programs/

18 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

https://kentstage.org/events/

19 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

https://tickets.knuckleheadskc.com/

19 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

https://www.thefillmorenola.com/shows

24 - Prestonsburg, KY - Mountain Arts Center

https://macarts.com/event-list/

24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

https://theorangepeel.net/events/

25 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre

https://www.towertheatrefresno.com/

25 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall *

https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/

25 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn

https://capricorn.tixr.com/

26 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn

https://capricorn.tixr.com/

27 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn

https://capricorn.tixr.com/

30 - South Orange, NJ - South Orange Performing Arts Center #

https://www.sopacnow.org/calendar/?exclude=&month=September+2026

OCTOBER

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Omni Max at Kaman Science Center

https://kaminsciencecenter.org/calendar/

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Omni Max at Kaman Science Center

https://kaminsciencecenter.org/calendar/

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Omni Max at Kaman Science Center

https://kaminsciencecenter.org/calendar/

4 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Community Theater

https://www.shucommunitytheatre.org/allevents

4 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley

https://www.3rdandlindsley.com/calendar/

7 - Savannah, GA - Lucas Theatre for the Arts *

https://www.lucastheatre.com/events

11 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn

https://acornlive.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SPd000004V2PpMAK

11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

https://manshiptheatre.org/calendar

17 - Lichfield Park, AZ - Hilltop Theatre

https://hilltop.aguafria.org/agua-fria-high-school-calendar?cal_date=2026-10-01

20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live **

https://www.acllive.com/event/2026-10-20-gregg-allman-the-music-of-my-soul-screening-at-8-pm?utm_campaign=acllive_shows&utm_medium=organicsocial&utm_source=insta&utm_audience=mofu_&utm_content=product_gregg_allman_102026_onsale

24 - Carmel, CA - Golden Bough Playhouse/PacRep

https://www.pacrep.org/golden-bough-events

25 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Theater

https://www.axs.com/events/1521593/gregg-allman-the-music-of-my-soul-tickets?hash=p0tfzKrj5PqpFrs9tStz19rzuecG98D-yd0jVVfepF4

NOVEMBER

4 - Cambridge, MA - Arrow Street Arts ***

https://www.arrowstarts.org/shows

8 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

https://www.ccanh.com/show/26000779

8 - Uncasville, CT - Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun #

https://www.comixroadhouse.com/calendar

27 - Macon, GA - The Piedmont Grand Opera House

https://thegrandmacon.tixr.com/

DECEMBER

5 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn

https://capricorn.tixr.com/

8 - Madison, WI - Atwood Music Hall

https://www.theatwoodmusichall.com/shows

12 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn

https://capricorn.tixr.com/

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

https://www.axs.com/events/1542179/gregg-allman-the-music-of-my-soul-tickets?skin=pabst

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts *

https://www.kravis.org/performance-calendar/rinker-playhouse/

23 - Macon, GA - Mercer Music at Capricorn

https://thegrandmacon.tixr.com/

MARCH 2027

18 - San Francisco, CA - Presidio Theatre ##

https://www.presidiotheatre.org/shows



* Q&A Session w/ Michael Lehman

** Q&A Session w/ Michael Lehman & James Keach

*** Q&A Session w/ Michael Lehman & Bert Holman

# - Q&A Session w/ Michael Lehman & Alan Paul

## - Q&A Session w/ James Keach

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